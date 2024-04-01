Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for decades, and during that time she has made countless headlines. This is partly due to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, as well as her status as a sex and style symbol. On top of the faux, corset trend, she also likes to switch up her hair with fun colors. Tea Transformers The actress recently said RIP to her pink hair, so what does she think of rocking it next?

Fox has recently made headlines for appearing on podcasts call me daddy, and offers a candid look at her perspective and relationship. She’s also been rocking pink hair for a while now and really pulling it off. Unfortunately that time has come to an end, as Fox’s Instagram post revealed to her fans. Check it out below:

And just like that, Fox has put its pink era behind it. Smart money says she’ll be rolling out another bold look soon, because she doesn’t want to. After all, Megan Fox previously rocked the liquid hair look with ease.

Tea Jennifer’s body The icon shared this post on his Instagram with 21.7 followers. The comments section is filled with fans telling her how amazing the pink hair looks, and those wondering what hair color/style she’ll do next. Hopefully it won’t take long to share it with people.

As mentioned earlier, Foxx has been making a lot of headlines recently regarding her relationship with rock star Machine Gun Kelly. The pair seemed totally hooked before the latest Super Bowl drama ensued. Despite their engagement, Fox deleted all of their photos from social media, before deactivating her Instagram completely.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The couple has spent more than a year working on their relationship, including a lot of time in couple’s therapy. At the time of writing this story, Fox and MGK are still together. However if/when they finally tie the knot remains a mystery for the time being. But there are plenty of fans who are rooting for the pair, and want to see how Foxx would look at a rock star wedding. Fingers crossed we see it sooner rather than later.

Apart from being a fashion icon and making headlines for her personal life, the 37-year-old actress also stays busy professionally. Apart from being part of the cast of Expendables 4Fox also recently voiced the character of Kitara Terrible Combat 1. She has recently lined up several other projects besides publishing a book of poems.

At the time of writing, Fox is also attached to a few upcoming projects. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.