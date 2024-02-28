Drake calls for Tory Lanez’s release

However, the rapper was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan thee stallion.

He has been in jail since September for the shooting Stallion to Megan, Tory Lanez is not ready to get out of jail. But out there, a certain Canadian rapper seems to be waiting for the “The Color Violet” singer’s return. on social networks, It was Drake who supported the rapper despite being sentenced to ten years in prison recently.

The story was widely reported at the time. In 2020, then as a couple, Megan Thi Stallion and Tori Lanez came home from a party and had an argument. The American rapper then received a pill from his partner, who wanted to cover up the affair by offering it to him. “A million dollars”. Since then, the court ruled in August 2023, sentencing the Canadian artist to 10 years in prison.. However, Drake has chosen his side and it is not the victim’s. On Instagram, The rapper posted a photo of Tory Lanez with the words “Free You”, calling for her release.

A controversial position that Drake has held since 2022. Already at the time, the “One Dance” singer questioned Meghan’s words to the stallion, Accusing him of lying in his title “Circo Loco”.. The judgment of the trial pointed out in a press release that “Women, and especially black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault or sexual violence because often they don’t believe it.” From prison, Tory Lanez reassured her fans in September: “I know it’s a complicated time, but don’t worry. This shit doesn’t scare me.”