Mbappé, transfer to Real Madrid confirmed!

Linked to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, Kylian Mbappé has decided to change scenery this summer after spending seven seasons in the capital. While no official announcement has yet been made confirming his departure, the Bondi kid has already alerted his management, as well as his teammates and his coach, of his desires elsewhere.

If his departure at the end of the season is (almost) not in doubt, this is also the case for his future destination. Unless there are any major surprises, the Blues captain should sign up with Real Madrid on a free. An arrival in the White House that is inevitable, according to his former colleague in Paris, Ander Herrera.

“It was inevitable that Mbappé would end up at the greatest club in the history of football”

“I see him in Madrid, of course. Sooner or later, paths will cross. It was inevitable that Mbappé would end up at the greatest club in football history. »The 34-year-old midfielder, who now plays for Athletic Bilbao, said during an interview with the famous Spanish show El Chiriguinto.

For his part, Kylian Mbappé still hasn’t confirmed his departure, but he assured the Blues on the sidelines to face Germany that his future will be settled before the start of the Euros. ” People will know. I will reach Euro with peace of mind, He assured the Téléfoot microphone. I am already at peace, people’s minds will be at peace. It’s not a topic at the club anymore, no one talks to me about it. There is no problem with that. I will go to the Euros with peace of mind and the certainty of doing great things. »