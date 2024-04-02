Sports

Mbappé, transfer to Real Madrid confirmed!

Photo of Admin Admin53 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read

Linked to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, Kylian Mbappé has decided to change scenery this summer after spending seven seasons in the capital. While no official announcement has yet been made confirming his departure, the Bondi kid has already alerted his management, as well as his teammates and his coach, of his desires elsewhere.

If his departure at the end of the season is (almost) not in doubt, this is also the case for his future destination. Unless there are any major surprises, the Blues captain should sign up with Real Madrid on a free. An arrival in the White House that is inevitable, according to his former colleague in Paris, Ander Herrera.

“It was inevitable that Mbappé would end up at the greatest club in the history of football”

“I see him in Madrid, of course. Sooner or later, paths will cross. It was inevitable that Mbappé would end up at the greatest club in football history. »The 34-year-old midfielder, who now plays for Athletic Bilbao, said during an interview with the famous Spanish show El Chiriguinto.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin53 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Marseille have dominated since Rennes opened the scoring

2 weeks ago

cycling. Tour of Catalonia – Tadej Pogacar, Quadruple and Crowned… Annoying, Disappointing?

1 week ago

Lionel Messi breaks silence in the face of controversy

February 6, 2024

Six Nations tournament: World Rugby ends controversy over Scotland’s disallowed try against France

February 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button