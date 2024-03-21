Wales and Poland will compete for a place in the Blues’ group at the Euros
Logic was respected. This Thursday evening Poland crushed Estonia (5-1) and Wales beat Finland (4-1) in the semi-finals of the Path A play-offs. The two nations will face each other for a ticket to Cardiff on Tuesday. The Euros in Germany (June 14 – July 14) and a place in Group D, of the Blues.
Before potentially returning to Austria and the Netherlands this summer, the Poles and Welsh did what was necessary against teams within their reach. In Warsaw, Robert Lewandowski, silent this Thursday evening, and his colleagues exposed. The modest Estonians, quickly reduced to 10 (27th), were non-existent and Przemysław Frankowski (22nd), Piotr Zielinski (50th), Jakub Piotrowski (70th), Karol Mates (74th, CSC) and Sebastian Szymanski (77th) punished their defensive moves. errors
For his part, Rob Page’s side quickly finished the match to the delight of Cardiff Stadium. David Brooks opened the scoring quickly (3rd), Neko Williams broke the deadlock with a shot into the top corner (38th) and in the second act, Brennan Johnson (47th) and David James (84th) added to the score. Meanwhile, the eternal Timu Pukki reduced the score for Finland (45th) before the break.
