Mbappé – PSG: Luis Enrique breaks down completely in public

Last Friday, against AS Monaco, Luis Enrique decided to replace Kylian Mbappé at half time. The decision was widely commented on, and even more so the attitude of the Frenchman, who then went straight to sit in the stands. After the match against Real Sociedad, the PSG coach was once again questioned about a possible falling out with his attacker. The Parisian coach was slightly irritated by this new question, and broke off.

Everything is going well for PSG. Moody Club is currently the first League 1Nine points ahead breast, secondly. But the capital club also qualified for the quarter finals in brilliant fashion Champions LeagueBy imposing oneself on the outward journey, and facing the return journey Real Sociedad. However, all is not rosy ParisEspecially because Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé came on at half time against AS Monaco

Kylian Mbappé He would have announced to his president as well as his teammates that he was going to quit PSG At the end of the season. His position at the club seems to have changed since then, and Luis Enrique Don’t hesitate to let it out. The last time was in frontAS Monaco, last Friday, where the Spanish coach decided to replace the world champions at half-time. The latter went to sit in the stands instead of on the bench with his teammates.

“I have no problem with any player”