Kylian Mbappé gets turned on in every way!

Last Friday, Kylian Mbappé (25 years old) put on a show at a press conference. Asked several times about his future, the Blues captain dodged. Furthermore, when a reporter asked him if all the rumors about Real Madrid and his future bothered him, KM7 replied: “And I have a question: When you see my latest performance, do you see a disturbed person? We don’t care what happens outside.” However, Bondinois did not show his best face on the field during this March break. It is hard to see a link to his future as he will join the Merengues this summer.

Perhaps this is linked to Paris Saint-Germain’s upcoming games, especially in the Champions League. team Recently explained that some players were wondering what excuses they could find to avoid playing against Chile. Knowing Mbappé, it’s hard to imagine him missing out. But what is certain is that he was not at his best during the Blues’ two outings. Against Germany he tried a lot and failed a lot. Besides that, his attitude in the French locker room was surprising.

French team: Randall Kolo Muani finally finds a smile again

Two unsuccessful outings with the Blues

team Explained that he did not behave and speak like a leader after the defeat. He didn’t seem worried. Last night, the France captain had another complicated evening. Whistle blown by part of the Orange Velodrome, he, the PSG player, was not good against the Chileans. He had a lot of wastage, missing 7 dribbles he attempted. Unrecognizable, it lacked many things, especially accuracy, speed and efficiency. For all its work, The FM editorial Rated it 3.

The same goes for our peers teamWho talked about a player “for the economy”. Parisianwho “Performance without great talent“, gave it a 4. Cont RMC SportDaniel Riolo gave a very poor assessment of the Frenchman after the match. “In the France team, it doesn’t happen that he is not motivated for two games in a row. He’s there, he goes through the match like a ghost, it’s not normal, it’s embarrassing, he can’t do it. If he comes to the French team, he has to play, especially if it is from the 1st to the 90th, he has no right to be a ghost, not him. He is the captain, he should perform well.

It pursues: “In these cases he can ask to play one of the two matches or he can play both matches but both the matches are drawn. I don’t like it at all, these two matches are not good. He missed everything. His press conference was great, his performance was bad. If you are physically tired, you will not play. But you are not so cooked that you don’t even stir. He didn’t move, he walked, he ran four races. It doesn’t deserve it, it’s very disappointing (…) I completely agree, it’s very strange, it’s almost too big to be true. The editorial writer concluded by hinting that this had nothing to do with his future. “It usually doesn’t bother him.”He accepted.

For his part, Didier Deschamps, who spoke of his disappointment over the whistle against his captain, referred to the KM7 case. “Explain… if he comes across you will ask him a question. Kylian often has the ability to be decisive. When he doesn’t score in two matches it looks like he hasn’t scored in three months. Don’t worry, he will score soon. He got his chance against Germany. I can understand that he manages himself a bit too. It is difficult to talk about management after the low level shown by the Parisian during the two meetings. Despite everything, this suits Luis Enrique who will be able to trust a player who is not injured. There will be good news before important meetings.