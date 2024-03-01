F1 – Gasly’s disappointment after an early exit in Q1

It’s amazing without actually being one. In recent days, members of Alpine have not been shy about announcing that the start of the season will be difficult. Qualifying confirmed what had been seen in practice with a double elimination from Q1 for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Although they were not expecting a miracle, the Normans left the garage with their heads down as it is the last row of the grid that awaits them during this Saturday’s Grand Prix (4:00 pm).

” I pushed hard on my last lap coming out of the pits in Q1 because otherwise I wouldn’t have taken the checkered flag. (Before the timer ends. Editor’s note), explained Pierre Gasly Canal+ microphone. That started me on my turn in the box (of motion) By Sergio Perez. It wasn’t ideal but honestly, unfortunately, that’s where we are. Given the gaps, getting to Q2 would have been complicated.

Overall, we have a lot of work ahead of us. We know that. Growth must happen, and for the moment we must do the best we can with what we have.

It is never pleasant. From the tests, we saw it coming. We are having trouble with this car. There are things to improve. She doesn’t react the way I want her to. It sure hurts to see yourself behind the grid. Nothing is ever lost, it’s the first race of the year, a lot can happen. We will give everything and try to get the best possible result tomorrow. »

