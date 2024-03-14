Football – Mercato – PSG

Mbappé – PSG: Al-Khelafi gives his successor a golden contract!

Published on March 14, 2024 at 4:45 pm



Kylian Mbappé will not be at PSG next season as he has decided not to sign a contract extension. To open a new chapter after Mbappé, Nasser El-Khelafi will bet big on Marcus Rashford for the club’s long track and long-term…

Marcus Rashford Signed a long-term contract with Manchester combined In July 2023, a year after the transfer rumours PSG. However, the kid from the Mancunian club did not have his career season Red Devils . To the point where there is already talk of a potential departure next offseason. Mu Paris sacred–Germany ? Nasser Al–Sportsmanship Won’t say no.

Will Marcus Rashford take over?

President of PSG was reported as team On 15 February Kylian Mbappé announced that he would not be an integral part of the team next season, his contract expiring on 30 June. And to change it, Nasser Al–Sportsmanship The successor to the top scorer in the history of the has already been chosen PSG : Marcus Rashford.

A weekly salary of €585,000 for Rashford?