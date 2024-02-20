Football – Mercato – PSG

Excluded – Mercato: Kylian Mbappé has three offers on the table!

Published on February 20, 2024 at 12:30 pm



Kylian Mbappe may have received offers from three European clubs after PSG announced his decision to leave the club at the end of his contract. 10 Sport reveal the names of the teams that have drawn to sign him, starting with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé Decided and informed him PSG. He will leave the club at the end of his contract, which runs until June 2024, and will not activate the option year provided for in the summer 2022 contract. His adventure in Paris ends in a few weeks and his future is yet to be written. At the time of writing these lines, the world champion has not signed anything for the post-PSG. If the chances of seeing him in Real Madrid colors are very great, Kylian Mbappé No documents have been signed yet.

Real Madrid are in pole position

According to our information, Kylian Mbappé There are three offers on the table. The first, which is widely favored by the French, is its function real Madrid. Discussions will continue in the coming weeks now that the Parisian position is clear and formal with its leaders. An important first step for the Madrid camp, which can now clearly move forward and solve the heart of the negotiations (contract, salary and various additional clauses). It would take a huge turnaround to go through with a deal with Madrid.

Manchester United draw

On the England side, two clubs have also sent offers Kylian Mbappé. He was the first to do so Manchester combined ! Freshly taken over by the INEOS Group, the Mancunian club dreams of being able to lure the French into its net. Who better than the French star to embody the new boss’ new ambitions? After more than 10 years without a major title (Premier League in 2013), Manchester combined Wants to come back strong on the European scene. But the KM9 is less likely to tempt.

Liverpool tried their luck