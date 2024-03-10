Mbappé on the bench and Navas in goal, six changes to face Reims

Keylor Navas will keep the Parisian goal against Reims.

Juan Medina / REUTERS



Luis Enrique shakes up his 11 to challenge Stade de Reims on matchday 25 of Ligue 1 this Sunday (1 pm).

You have to believe that the weather is not enough. Kylian Mbappé will start on the bench against Reims in Ligue 1 matchday 25 this Sunday (1 pm, live commentary).Depending on the weather, we’ll see if it’s hot or not (smiles).», Luis Enrique was amused when asked if “KM” would start against the Champagne club. However, this is not the only change to the Parisian XI compared to the change that started on Real Sociedad’s pitch last Tuesday (2-1 victory) in the Champions League. Only five San Sebastian starters start this Sunday (Hakimi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Barcola). It should be noted that Keylor Navas will replace Gigio Donnarumma in goal for the Parisians. Kang-in Lee or Carlos Soler to see who will come along with Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola. Remember that PSG return to action against Nice in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

Three changes to Will Still’s 11 from the 0-1 loss to Lille, with Omar Diakite up front, Thomas Fouquet on the right and Valentin Atang back in midfield. Note that ex-Parisian Benjamin Stambouli, a recruit in the winter transfer window, will start on the bench. PSG-Reims, poster between the leaders and ninth in the L1 championship standings.

Parisian 11 : Navas – Hakimi, Danilo, Beraldo, Hernandez – Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Lee – Soler, Ramos, Barcola.

11th of Reims : Diouf – Foket, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, De Smet – Atangana, Teuma, Munetsi – Ito, Diakité, Daramy.