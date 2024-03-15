Maitland-Niles lined up as a winger during Toulouse

After relying on a 4-1-4-1 for several meetings, Pierre Sage chose to keep this course against Toulouse. OL stay back four but Ainsley Maitland-Niles will play one side of the attack with Lacazette and Nuamah.

Never change a winning team. At least that’s what the proverb says, and what Pierre Sage thinks. After several matches in 4-1-4-1 and which worked well against Lorient last Saturday, the OL coach chose to maintain this system.. with Ainsley Maitland-Niles Returning from suspension and starting on the right before Lorient, Pierre Sage opted to deploy the Englishman as a left winger rather than in defence. This allows us to maintain faith in Clinton. the mother After his strong match in Lorient.

Apart from a slightly lower developed system with Maitland-Niles in the defensive phase, the notable changes are the return to Alexandre’s XI. Lacazette And Ernest Numah. The two attackers injured in Lorient will be deployed alongside Maitland-Niles on the attacking front to disrupt the opposition. In search of a fourth consecutive away success, OL are surely displaying their best team considering the strong forces present.

Composition of OL: Lopes – Mata, O’Brien, Caletta-Carr, Tagliafico – Caquerete, Matic, Tolisso, – Numah, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles