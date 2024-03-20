Tudor wants to rob Longoria with his new club

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

He’s back, to play tricks on you! At the end of last season, Igor Tudor left Olympique de Marseille in circumstances that have yet to be clarified. Since then, the Croatian technician’s name has regularly been mentioned here and there when a place on the bench became available in Europe, before finally settling in Italy. Indeed, he was appointed by Lazio Rome last week to replace the resigned Maurizio Sarri. And before leading his first meeting under his new colours, transfer rumors are already stirring the Italian press, and that should not please Marseille.

Mbemba and Rongier targets

Indeed, according to information from Gazzetta dello Sport, the former OM coach is already thinking about shopping with two players in the south of France, and not least. The Croatian could try approaches for Valentin Rongier, the currently injured Marseille captain and rearguard boss Chancel Mbemba. These are two Olympique de Marseille executives who will obviously be hard to move, but the threat is there, and Pablo Longoria should prove very difficult in business. Tudor, meanwhile, should already be helping Lazio lift their heads, with the club languishing in ninth place in Serie A.