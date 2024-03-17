Emily Blunt had to wait a long time to get revenge on Christopher Nolan while filming Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt recently received the biggest achievement of her career as her performance Oppenheimer was nominated for an Academy Award. Christopher Nolan elicits a vulnerable yet commanding performance from her, and the actress portrays Cillian Murphy’s J. Provided much-needed emotional support to Robert Oppenheimer.

Nolan is often seen as a serious director who creates thought-provoking and groundbreaking cinema. However, the artists of Oppenheimer Has talked about his fun side in various interviews. In a recent interview, Blunt joked about the back-and-forth between her and the director on the set of the film.

After Emily Blunt returned to Christopher Nolan, he made fun of her hair

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer It was a huge undertaking for the director, who is known for his large-scale and big-budget filmmaking. While the ambition and narrative scope was vast, Oppenheimer Played like a suspense drama, reminiscent of his days when he made films souvenir And Insomnia.

While the subject of the film (the race to develop nuclear weapons) is intense, the actors found ways to have fun and enjoy themselves on set whenever they could. This was instigated by Nolan himself as Emily Blunt, who plays Kitty in the film, recently revealed how she made fun of her hair blowing in the wind during a key scene in the film.

In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress recalled a funny anecdote where she and Nolan went back and forth making fun of each other’s hair. Nolan started the joke when he referred to her as a ‘high winds’ actress in one scene, and Blunt went back to the director after seeing her hair blown by the AC unit. she said,

“I was doing the scene where I’m hanging the sheets, you pulled out the IMAX. It was a very windy day, so there was a lot of hair acting going on. He comes in the next day after watching the dailies, and he goes, ‘I saw that scene and I thought, wow, Emily Blunt, the actress of Windy. And I was like, ‘Is that a compliment?’ And later, we were doing the court hearing scene and he was standing in front of the AC unit, and his hair was like… I waited for a long time to catch his eye and finally, I caught his eye and I went. ‘Directing High Winds’ and he went oh very good yes very good.”

The film won 7 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. Although Blunt didn’t end up winning, it was great that her performance was recognized by the Academy. Fans can watch Blunt In Oppenheimer on the peacock.

Emily is obsessed with Ryan Gosling after seeing Blunt’s kids Barbie

Ryan Gosling’s performance as Kane was the highlight of 2023 Barbie. He was nominated for an Oscar for his performance, and many were in awe of Gosling in the role. It seems Emily Blunt’s kids were also big fans of Kane and are now obsessed with the actor after watching the film.

In an interview with Today, Blunt revealed that her children want to know all about Gosling and have become their mom’s favorite celebrity friends. They also ask him about his hair and how he looks in general. she said,

“They’re so happy. They’ve never been interested in anything I’ve ever worked with. They know a lot of people I’ve worked with. But Ryan is — Ryan is that to them. They were like, ‘When What does he look like when he has normal hair?’ And so I had to be, ‘This is what he usually looks like.’ It’s funny.”

Blunt and Gosling are currently gearing up for their new action comedy film, The Fall Guy. Directed by David Leitch, the film recently premiered at SXSW to rave reviews. The film will hit the theaters on May 3, 2024.