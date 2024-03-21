Look at the characters in the first sequel

Beetlejuice Get a first look at Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice.

After reprising his role as Batman last year Flash, Michael Keaton returns to his other cult role: Beetlejuice. Cleverly titled BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceThe sequel to Tim Burton’s cult film is slowly starting to reveal itself with the first images via EW.

The film also sees Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprise their roles as Lydia and Delia Dietz, respectively, while Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid and Justin Theroux (remaining), plays Rory, a character whose details remain a secret for the moment.

The original Beetlejuice (1988) follows the recently deceased Barbara and Adam Maitland (Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin), who summon the mischievous demon Beetlejuice/Beteljuice (Keaton) to evict their home’s current occupants, the Dietz family. All hell breaks loose after that.

The sequel comes decades later with a death in the family. “That’s all I’ll say.”Burton told EW in an interview. “Something is happening that sets things in motion. » Could it be the death of Lydia’s father, Charles Dietz (Jeffrey Jones)? The director leaves no doubt: “We’ll see.” One thing is for sure, Beetlejuice is back in the game.

Monica Bellucci (spectrum), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) and Willem Dafoe (Poor creatures) between actors.

Regarding the choice of title, BeetlejuiceBeetlejuiceBurton explains: what does it do Thirty-five years. So to me, it didn’t feel like Beetlejuice 2. It didn’t feel like that kind of movie. Another one I thought of, because one of my favorite Dracula movies is Dracula AD 1972, was Beetlejuice 2024 AD but this one was nice and simple. »

Just don’t say the name again, otherwise you risk calling the man yourself.

BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice It will be released in cinemas on September 11 in France.

Source: EW / Credit ©Warner Bros