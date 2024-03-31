In the video, Salma Hayek explains how she hides her gray hair with mascara.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actress revealed her unusual tip to hide her gray roots in a few seconds, without using color.

Like Andy McDowell, Sharon Stone or Hilary Burton, Salma Hayek is one of those personalities who embraces their gray hair. However, if she does not hesitate to reveal herself naturally with her silver locks on her social networks, the actress also admits to resorting to certain camouflage methods when her work requires it.

Indeed, in a video posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 27, the heroine of the film Frida shared one of her techniques for temporarily hiding her gray roots between coloring jobs. “Look at all this white hair,” she first said to the camera, clad in a white bathrobe and adorned with glamorous makeup, showing streaks of color in her brown hair. “So what’s the secret? How can I temporarily cover them without painting them? When I do my hair alone, I apply mascara. You (brush) out well, then you do this,” she explains, miming brushing her gray hair with what appears to be Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara. “And not only do all those little rebel strands turn black, they stay smooth,” she assures.

Hair makeup

That day, François-Henri Pinault’s wife didn’t really follow her own advice, as she was assisted by London hairdresser Miguel Martin Pérez, who himself took over the task of coloring her roots using another tool. As she shows in the pictures, the expert used L’Oréal Professional brand Hair Touch Up Temporary Touch-Up Spray, a temporary coloring product that lasts until the next shampoo. “It’s like putting makeup on your hair,” Salma Hayek continues, extolling the virtues of this tip: “Look, I don’t need touch-ups every three weeks.”

At the end of his video, the 57-year-old producer clarifies that his gray hair “doesn’t bother him”, but that “sometimes you have to work with people who do”…