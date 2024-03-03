Marseille fan buses attacked after Clermont-OM

The Loire prefecture announced this Sunday that eight buses of Marseille supporters had been targeted between Saturday and Sunday night. “Heavy projectiles” and stopped in the middle of the A72 motorway where some of their passengers injured a motorist. This motorist, according to the Marseille supporters present, may have a link to their attack, which took place in an ambush. This “serious incidents” It happened around 1:30 p.m. near Saint-Etienne, when eight buses were returning to Marseille after OM’s victory over Clermont (5-1).