Marseille fan buses attacked after Clermont-OM
The Loire prefecture announced this Sunday that eight buses of Marseille supporters had been targeted between Saturday and Sunday night. “Heavy projectiles” and stopped in the middle of the A72 motorway where some of their passengers injured a motorist. This motorist, according to the Marseille supporters present, may have a link to their attack, which took place in an ambush. This “serious incidents” It happened around 1:30 p.m. near Saint-Etienne, when eight buses were returning to Marseille after OM’s victory over Clermont (5-1).
After being targeted by heavy projectiles, it was launched from a bridge overlooking the highway. “Marseille supporters then exited the buses and damaged the vehicle before leaving, injuring its driver.” The motorist suffered facial injuries and was taken to Saint-Etienne University Hospital by firefighters, police sources told AFP, who reported that “a large number” Supporters got off the bus, some armed with baseball bats.
When they arrived, police found pieces of debris, mortar and broken windows, but the coach had left. According to another police source, police caught up with him further afield, conducted an identity check but have not made any arrests at this stage. The Saint-Étienne public prosecutor’s office told AFP it had opened two separate investigations, one into violence with weapons at meetings with premonitions, into throwing projectiles, the other into degradation at meetings with weapons, into retaliation.
