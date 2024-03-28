Direct response to Florian Maurice from FFF

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Stade Rennais Florian Maurice has decided to lay his cards on the table, in the highly sensitive question of the release of French athletes to participate in the upcoming 2024 Olympics. Clearly reluctant to see four Stade Rennais players selected by Thierry Henry to take part in the competition, the Rennes leader reminded everyone of the reality. If the clubs do not want to release their players for the 2024 Olympics, the FFF and the French team will not be able to say anything, the competition does not fall within the FIFA dates.

FFF’s big surprise

That doesn’t stop the FFF from responding clearly to Florian Morris’s statements. In the columns of L’Equipe this Thursday morning, the French federation said it was surprised by the speech of the leader of Rennes. According to the FFF, various meetings with clubs revealed a general desire to cooperate to avoid a Tokyo Olympics fiasco. The federation relied on the fact that the Olympic Games are held in France only once per year and that the national interest could prevail exceptionally. Florian Maurice, highlighting the club’s interest, nevertheless opened the breach …