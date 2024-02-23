The huge Ballon d’Or bonus that awaits Kylian Mbappé

A missed appointment. On many occasions, Kylian Mbappé (25 years old) could have joined Real Madrid, a club that has been his childhood dream. And after countless attempts and disappointments, the captain of the France team will wear the legendary white tunic this summer of 2024. Information is published on our site as of January 7. Since then, the 98-born footballer has announced to Nasser Al-Khelafi as well as staff and teammates that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2023-24 financial year. Suffice it to confirm a little more that he will join the inhabitants of the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium from next summer.

Besides, El Chiringuito announced yesterday that it wants to debut in its new colors before the start of Euro 2024. The famous Spanish show also revealed some details about his future salary, between 15 and 20 million euros, and his rights to the image, which he will do. owns 80%. According to our information this last detail has not yet been resolved, but the Mbappé clan’s idea was to acquire 70 to 90% of the French striker’s image rights. That doesn’t necessarily suit the Madrilenians’ policy of being 50/50 with players. But Bondinois agreed to a lower salary than in Paris, where he earns 72 million euros in total.

Juicy bonus for KM7

Information from the Iberian press speaks of an amount between 15 and 20 million euros. Several sources close to the Iberian club told us the salary is between 19 and 22 million euros per year. Which corresponds more or less to the amounts declared here and there in Spain. Regarding the famous signing bonus for the 2018 World Champion, we are talking about a sum of 50 million euros on the other side of the Pyrenees. Other sources suggest he will get a bigger check. We are talking about more than 120 million euros. Which isn’t all that surprising as KM7 would be sitting on a pile of money leaving PSG, where he had a loyalty bonus and an XXL salary.

Finally, the Habs will receive another negotiated bonus with Florentino Perez. According to our information, he will get a bonus in case of winning the Ballon d’Or. The trophy that Kylian Mbappé, who finished third in the last edition, wants. Sources close to the Madrid team told us of an amount of up to 15 million euros. This is not so surprising. Real Madrid have done this in the past. Karim Benzema received 1 million euros during his coronation in 2022. He also received a one-year contract extension. KM7, who should sign a long contract with the Merengues, will therefore logically be rewarded in the event of success at the Ballon d’Or. It’s enough to motivate him even more than he already is.