Marcelino Responds After Quarrel With OM Player!

Football – OM

Published on March 15, 2024 at 8:45 am

Passionate about sports, cinema and television (on and behind the screen) since childhood, Bernard has been a journalist for 10 Sport since 2018. More skilled with a keyboard in hand than a ball on his feet, he mainly decides to cover the beloved. A sport, criticized and hated at the same time (football) and a sport that is not one (wrestling).

This Thursday, Olympique de Marseille came close to disaster on the Villarreal pitch (3-1), with Jonathan Kloss’s goal in the last seconds sealing Marseille’s qualification for the quarter-finals. At the final whistle one scene catches the eye, Marcelino pushing away Emin Harit, who came to greet him. When questioned, the Spanish coach gave his explanation.

After its success in the first leg (4-0), theOm In this round of 16 of the Europa League, he thought he had the most difficult task, but Villarreal Marseille gave the club a hard time, which was shaky until the goal Jonathan Close In the last seconds of the game (3-1). Then the elimination has a bitter taste for the Spanish team, not far from making the feat. Can perhaps justify the attitude of no Marcelino After the final whistle.

Marcelino pushing back an OM player

The reunion was really tense between Marcelino And one of his former playersOm. Approaching the Spaniard greets her, Amin the green Bringing, was strongly rejected Geoffrey Kondogbia Not understanding his Moroccan teammate’s attitude, intervening to calm him down Marcelino. Questioned at a press conference, the former Marseille technician denied any collusion.

“I just congratulated him”

I just congratulated him “, said MarcelinoDisappointed by the elimination: ” I think today we were much better than Olympique de Marseille. With our work, we played a great game, we blew away Olympique de Marseille. I think we deserved more than 4 goals and we deserved to qualify

Source link

