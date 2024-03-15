Football – OM

Marcelino Responds After Quarrel With OM Player!

Published on March 15, 2024 at 8:45 am



This Thursday, Olympique de Marseille came close to disaster on the Villarreal pitch (3-1), with Jonathan Kloss’s goal in the last seconds sealing Marseille’s qualification for the quarter-finals. At the final whistle one scene catches the eye, Marcelino pushing away Emin Harit, who came to greet him. When questioned, the Spanish coach gave his explanation.

After its success in the first leg (4-0), theOm In this round of 16 of the Europa League, he thought he had the most difficult task, but Villarreal Marseille gave the club a hard time, which was shaky until the goal Jonathan Close In the last seconds of the game (3-1). Then the elimination has a bitter taste for the Spanish team, not far from making the feat. Can perhaps justify the attitude of no Marcelino After the final whistle.

Marcelino pushing back an OM player

The reunion was really tense between Marcelino And one of his former playersOm. Approaching the Spaniard greets her, Amin the green Bringing, was strongly rejected Geoffrey Kondogbia Not understanding his Moroccan teammate’s attitude, intervening to calm him down Marcelino. Questioned at a press conference, the former Marseille technician denied any collusion.

“I just congratulated him”