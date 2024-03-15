Real-City, PSG-Barca… full table until the final

UEFA has drawn for the Champions League quarter-finals this Friday. The body then drew lots for the semi-finals and the entire table until the final scheduled for June 1 in London. PSG know what to expect as Manchester City will challenge Real Madrid in an already anticipated clash.

Like Paris Saint-Germain, who will challenge FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the other seven clubs still involved in the prestigious competition know their journey to the final on June 1 at Stadium Wembley, London. The draw conducted by UEFA this Friday in Nyon (Switzerland) gave birth to beautiful quarter-final posters.

Thus Manchester City, overwhelming favorites for their own succession, will face Real Madrid while Bayern Munich will try to reach the last four after a doubleheader against Arsenal.

Potential giant posters for the semi-finals

After Barca in the quarters, PSG could face the winner of the clash between Atlético and Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals. The Parisians will host the second round.

In the other half of the table, the winner of the quarter between Real and Manchester City will fight for a place in the final against the winner of the duel between Bayern and Arsenal.

Champions League Final Schedule

– Quarter-final first leg: April 9 and 10

– Quarter-final return: 16 and 17 April

– Semi-final first leg: 30 April and 1 May

– Semi-final return: May 7 and 8

– Final at Wembley: 1 June