Pablo Longoria’s reaction to the Benfica draw

Marseille are determined on his future. After Villarreal wobbled on the pitch despite taking a comfortable lead in the first leg, OM will indeed be in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. As such, Jean-Louis Gasset’s men benefited from a soft draw on paper, falling to Benfica, who beat Glasgow Rangers in the previous round. If Basile Bolly chose to play the no-confidence card, Pablo Longoria already seems won over by the idea of ​​facing the reigning Portuguese champion.

“We are proud to be in the quarter finals of the UEFA Europa League this season but that is not an end in itself. Our desire is to develop the club in a holistic and sustainable manner. In this context, meeting a prestigious club like Benfica, at this stage of the competition, is definitely a new opportunity to progress and a very good poster. We know that this double-header is part of a busy and tough schedule but as Olympique de Marseille it is our duty to prepare as best we can to meet expectations and continue to delight our supporters on the European scene. “The President of O.M. expressed.