Macron raised his voice to Netanyahu against the attack on Rafah

Emmanuel Macron once again wants to convey to the Prime Minister of Israel his very strong dissatisfaction with the situation of civilians in the Gaza Strip. So the head of state raised his tone to Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, once again marking “his strong opposition” to Israel’s invasion of Rafah and warning that “the forced relocation of the population is a war crime”.

During a telephone interview with Benjamin Netanyahu, the French leader “also strongly condemned recent Israeli declarations regarding colonization”, Alyssey indicated. Israel on Friday announced the confiscation of 800 hectares of land in the occupied West Bank.

France wants to bring a resolution to the UN

He also announced his intention to introduce a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire” in Gaza. But Moscow and Beijing on Friday opposed Washington’s proposed similar resolution, particularly condemning the “hypocritical” text.

Five and a half months of devastating war has plunged the Gaza Strip into a catastrophic humanitarian situation. The Elysée tenant insisted that Israel open “all existing land crossing points to the Gaza Strip without delay and without conditions”.

Emmanuel Macron also spoke on the telephone with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday. According to Elysee, the two leaders “discussed the toll and unjustified humanitarian situation in Gaza”. They jointly urged an “immediate and permanent” ceasefire and “insisted on the fact that it was unjustifiable to subject civilians to the risk of starvation”. They also favored a two-state solution, “the only one capable of responding to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians for peace and security” and which “includes the creation of a Palestinian state including Gaza”.

A particularly tragic outcome since October 7

According to official Israeli sources, the war broke out after an unprecedented attack on Israeli soil by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,160 people, most of them civilians. According to these sources, about 250 people were kidnapped and 130 of them are still hostages in Gaza, of which 33 people are believed to have died.

In retaliation, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas, which had been in power in Gaza since 2007. Its army launched an offensive that killed 32,226 people in Gaza, according to the latest report from Hamas’ health ministry.