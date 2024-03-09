In Jerusalem, the mosque esplanade is under surveillance as Ramadan approaches

Muslim Palestinians wait for permission to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the Esplanade of Mosques in Jerusalem, this Friday, March 8.

Ahmad Gharbali/AFP



Decryption – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized Muslims to access holy sites during the fasting month.

This is an unprecedented configuration since the October 1973 war. In the absence of a non-negotiated ceasefire In the extreme, Ramadan celebrations will begin in the coming days, as the war in Gaza, the deadliest ever in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, enters its sixth month. This month, usually dedicated to fasting, meditation and expressions of solidarity with the most vulnerable, can only be overshadowed by the suffering of the enclave’s residents.

More than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed there since October 7, according to Hamas’ Health Ministry calculations. According to the UN, the population of Gaza is now at risk of imminent famine. In such a context, Israeli authorities fear that this religious moment will come with renewed tensions in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the region as a whole.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday…