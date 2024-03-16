Repression, militarization, immigration… How Moscow annexed Crimea, ten years after its annexation

This Ukrainian territory has been under Russian occupation since 2014. In a decade, Moscow has transformed its institutions and demographics, notably through relentless repression of dissidents.

No “traitor”. In Crimea, anyone who risks sharing a pro-Ukraine song or slogan online can now be condemned on the social network Telegram and face a police raid, a British daily has revealed. The Guardian. Another sign of the inoculation of this Ukrainian region which, Saturday March 16, commemorates ten years since the referendum on its annexation by Moscow in a democratic manner. Coincidentally, this anniversary coincides with the Russian presidential election, which Vladimir Putin is sure to win.

The annexation of Crimea was carried out in 2014 “easily”, recalls Tanya Lokshina, deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia division of the NGO Human Rights Watch. Armed men take control of Crimean institutions, following pro-European protests in Maidan Square, five days after pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted. And two weeks later, a referendum was held on the “reunification” of the peninsula and Russia, which resulted in an overwhelming vote in favor of Yes (96.8%).

The rear base of the Russian army

Ten years later, Moscow consolidated its control over Crimea. In 2014, Russia justified this alliance – which almost the entire international community refuses to recognize – by “Historical Links” With the peninsula, explains Carole Grimaud, researcher in information and communication sciences at the University of Aix-Marseille. A way for Vladimir Putin to increase his popularity rating, from 65% to 86% favorable opinions in a few months, AP press agency shows.

But the occupation of this Ukrainian province has allowed the Kremlin to strengthen its military presence there. “Even before 2014, as part of an agreement with Kiev, Russia had a major naval base in Crimea for its Black Sea Fleet”, recalls Carol Grimaud. In ten years, Moscow has engaged “Increasing Militarization” of the peninsula, which will become a rear base for its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. “It is in the south that the Russian army has gained the most ground” Confronting his opponent by gaining control over the territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia, underlines the researcher.

“Crimea is the previous theater of fighting in Ukraine, it is essential for the Russians to maintain their military presence there.” Carol Grimaud, a researcher specializing in Russia at franceinfo

But Vaccination The Ukrainian peninsula was not gained by arms alone. Moscow has also invested significantly in developing infrastructure, starting with the massive Kerch Bridge. : A 19-kilometer road connecting Russia to Crimea, allowing the transport of goods… and vacationers. Before the start of the war in Ukraine, “The Crimean economy is mainly thanks to Russian tourism”, notes Carol Grimaud. Another way for the Kremlin to assert its influence in the region.

“Make Crimea a territory populated by Russians”

Other Russians came to settle more permanently in the Crimea. About 500,000 citizens moved there between 2014 and 2022, reports Cross. As immigration was encouraged by the Kremlin, thousands of Ukrainians left the peninsula. During this period, many residents were also confiscated, condemning the UN in a report published in late February. “The goal is to make Crimea a Russian territory populated by Russians.” Carol sums up Grimaud.

The peninsula is now mainly Russian citizens live, notes the researcher. But it’s not just because of immigration. “Since 2014, Ukrainians (Crimean) were forced to take Russian citizenship: without it, they were considered undocumented foreigners in their own landUnderlines Tanya Lokshina of Human Rights Watch. Conditions of citizenship like healthcare and social benefits, schooling of children, amount of tax on property purchase… It is mandatory if you want to live a normal life.”





Residents walk near a pro-Russian poster in Simferopol, Crimea, March 5, 2024. (AFP)

At the same time, Moscow has undergone profound changes in local institutions. “One of the first things the Russians did was cut off the population from any information coming from Ukraine”., Details Carol Grimaud. They even tried“imposing the Russian language, culture and infrastructure on Crimea, while erasing the peninsula’s rich cultural, linguistic and religious heritage”Condemned the UN in late February.

“Russia imposed its laws, its currency and its judicial system on Crimea. In school, Russian textbooks replaced the old ones. Everything was vaccinated.” Tanya Lokshina, Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch at franceinfo

Those who tried to oppose the process were suppressed. “Since the first days of business, we have seen numerous violations of human rights. men”, Tanya condemns Lokshina. Moscow’s list of targets is long. “No Journalists, activists, political opponents, lawyers, Tatars (largely pro-Ukrainian Muslim minority)… those who resisted were systematically targeted”The head of Human Rights Watch continues.

A yellow ribbon, a symbol of silent resistance

In its report, the UN says it has documented “104 Enforced Disappearances and 55 Cases of Torture Against Pro-Ukraine Activists, Journalists and Tatars” In ten years of the occupation of the Crimea. Human Rights Watch also reports numerous arbitrary arrests and detentions. “Between 2014 and February 2023, 98 Tatars were tried and 73 received heavy sentences, ranging from 10 to 20 years in prison”Tanya mentions Lokshina.

This is ten years of oppression “Significantly weakened the resistance of Ukrainians in Crimea”Judge Carol Grimaud. “Many have joined Ukraine, and those who remain avoid speaking”For fear of retaliation. “It’s a quiet population, but we know it persists, Belongs to the expert. This underground movement is symbolized by yellow ribbons, representing the connection with Ukraine, which are found scattered throughout the cities hanging from poles.

“There remain pockets of Crimeans who still hope to be part of Ukraine again.” Carol Grimaud, researcher specializing in Russia at franceinfo

Hanging the ribbon has also become a dangerous task, as repression has increased since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In March, a new wave of searches and arrests targeting Tatar religious leaders prompted inquiries by Russian intelligence services, according to RFI. “Authorities fear sabotage by pro-Ukrainian Crimean resistance fighters, and so increase control over population”Carol deciphers Grimaud.

Because the Kremlin knows that Kiev has not given up Crimea. Among his war aims, Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly reaffirmed his intention to recover the peninsula from Russia. The region was also targeted by 184 attacks in 2023, it notes guardian. “These are the preparations before the big operation”Ukrainian military intelligence chief confirmed to the British daily.





President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the Crimea Platform Summit, a diplomatic initiative aimed at ending the Russian occupation, on August 23, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleg Petrasyuk/AFP)

In the event of a Kiev victory, Russification a “Re-Ukrainization” Crimea, warns Carol Grimaud. “Everything that has been done will be revealed” through Moscow. “This raises the question of what will happen to Crimeans who have taken Russian nationality and obtained positions connected to the administration.”, says the researcher. She However, believe that the return of Crimea to the Ukrainian fold “Russification Won’t Happen”. “If Kiev wins the war, the process of joining the EU will be accompanied by an obligation to guarantee human rights, Carol Grimaud notes. We can hope that this will limit the pressure on the population.