Football – PSG

Luis Enrique announced heavy content for PSG

Published on March 6, 2024 at 6:30 pm



Luis Enrique’s PSG punched their ticket to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Sociedad after a doubleheader. After his team’s qualification was called into question, the Parisian coach announced tough plans for the rest of the competition.

After their 2-0 win at Princess ParkThe PSG Defeated once again Real Sociedad (1-2) at Anoeta Stadium this Tuesday evening. As a result, the club headed by Nasser Al-Khelafi qualified for the quarter-finals. Champions League.

PSG qualified for the quarter finals of C1

When the PSG The identity of his next opponent is not yet known, Luis Enrique has announced the color for the rest. Champions League. And the Parisian coach sent a clear message.

“We can beat anybody”