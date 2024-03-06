Luis Enrique announced heavy content for PSG
Published on March 6, 2024 at 6:30 pm
Luis Enrique’s PSG punched their ticket to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after defeating Real Sociedad after a doubleheader. After his team’s qualification was called into question, the Parisian coach announced tough plans for the rest of the competition.
After their 2-0 win at Princess ParkThe PSG Defeated once again Real Sociedad (1-2) at Anoeta Stadium this Tuesday evening. As a result, the club headed by Nasser Al-Khelafi qualified for the quarter-finals. Champions League.
PSG qualified for the quarter finals of C1
When the PSG The identity of his next opponent is not yet known, Luis Enrique has announced the color for the rest. Champions League. And the Parisian coach sent a clear message.
“We can beat anybody”
” What is your aim now in the Champions League? There is one thing: no one beats us in ambition. No one is as ambitious as us and we have never won the Champions League. You have to ask the rivals if they want to fall to PSG. No one will say yes. We were one of the best teams in the group stage. We are improving. We will approach the next round with the same ambition. Can you win the Champions League? Since I arrived, it has been a trophy to be won. It is a pressure for us, but we have no fear. We put pressure on ourselves. We were the youngest team in the group stage. This aim must remain an aspiration.”emphasized Luis Enrique, No coach PSG, At a press conference.