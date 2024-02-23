Sports

Germany (F): Lines up for the semi-finals

Photo of Admin Admin8 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

Zapping the national football Interview – The Underside of Amateur Football, with Romain Molina

After the French selection lost in the Euro 2022 semi-final in England (1-2), the two teams meet again. This Friday evening (9 pm), the French women’s team actually hosts Germany in the semi-finals of the Nations League. A first in history and which could potentially lead to the first title won by France in women’s football. In front of 30,000 spectators at the Parc OL, however, the giants of world football have to be denied. Without further ado, find out the team formations chosen by Herve Renard and Horst Hrubesch for the semi-finals of the Nations League.

structures

France: Peraud-Magnin – Lacrard, d’Almeida, Mbok, Carchoui – Henry, Gayoro, Bacha – Diani, Le Sommer, Katoto

Germany: Fromms – Linder, Hendrich, Hagering, Nusken, Gwinn – Oberdoff, Huth, Buhl – Schuller, Pope

In sum

After the French selection lost in the Euro 2022 semi-final in England (1-2), the two teams meet again. This Friday evening (9 pm), the French women’s team actually hosts Germany in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Youssef Galaza-Boudra

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin8 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Bill Belichick leaves the New England Patriots after 24 years at the helm

January 11, 2024

The Warriors lost Chris Paul for several weeks

January 8, 2024

Top 14 – Ranking of training centers: Toulouse and Bordeaux as good students, Dun’s cap for Toulon

3 weeks ago

Mercato. FC Nantes: Quentin Merlin, Anant Rah

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button