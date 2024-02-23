Germany (F): Lines up for the semi-finals

Zapping the national football Interview – The Underside of Amateur Football, with Romain Molina

After the French selection lost in the Euro 2022 semi-final in England (1-2), the two teams meet again. This Friday evening (9 pm), the French women’s team actually hosts Germany in the semi-finals of the Nations League. A first in history and which could potentially lead to the first title won by France in women’s football. In front of 30,000 spectators at the Parc OL, however, the giants of world football have to be denied. Without further ado, find out the team formations chosen by Herve Renard and Horst Hrubesch for the semi-finals of the Nations League.

structures

France: Peraud-Magnin – Lacrard, d’Almeida, Mbok, Carchoui – Henry, Gayoro, Bacha – Diani, Le Sommer, Katoto

Germany: Fromms – Linder, Hendrich, Hagering, Nusken, Gwinn – Oberdoff, Huth, Buhl – Schuller, Pope