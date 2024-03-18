Tile confirmed for Antoine Griezmann returning in his place

Two great meetings before a big deadline. In the coming days, France face Chile after Germany, just a stone’s throw from Euro 2024 on the other side of the Rhine. Interesting meetings that will allow us to fine-tune the final settings for Didier Deschamps and his group. Antoine Griezmann, a cornerstone of the coach’s system since the 2014 World Cup, was logically called up for both matches.

However, his availability to challenge Germany this Saturday and Chile this Tuesday remains highly uncertain. team It was announced earlier on Monday that the presence of Antoine Griezmann in the France group will not last very long for this March group, as the pain in his ankle is significant. Shortly after, it was the FFF who confirmed that the Blues’ number 7 had already withdrawn from the gathering. In addition to his streak of 84 consecutive appearances in a Roosters jersey ending this way, his absence will allow Matteo Guendozzi to join Clairefontaine in the coming hours. Lazio will be lucky to replace the intriguing, former OM Griezmann with Rome, even though he was not called up after the World Cup in Qatar.