“Looks like a cheap mobile game”, LoL players strongly criticize Riot Games’ cosmetic changes

Cosmetics have always been controversial in League of Legends, and the upcoming change planned by the developers is unlikely to please players. Riot Games has in fact decided to update the visual effects used by many players, an update that is already hated by the community.

“It’s ugly”

Changes from the next patch, 14.7 (also the farthest), scheduled for April 3, have already been available on the PBE for a while, and players with access to it have been able to find the planned buffs and nerfs. Champions and items, but also the upcoming cosmetics to come to Summoner’s Rift. But one small visual change hasn’t gone unnoticed, a change that concerns the champion masteries you can display in the game.The icon was modified, and suffice it to say that it was not able to convince many people.

One player posted a preview of the reworked icons on Reddit, and suffice it to say the community has reached a consensus: the rendering is simply awful. Players did not hesitate to express their displeasure in the comments.

“Am I the only one who thinks it’s ugly? It looks too detailed, like a cheap mobile game.”

“Oh my god, I thought that was the symbol on your profile, not in the game!”

“I don’t understand why they feel the need to completely change it. The old Mastery icon is iconic and whatever they come up with isn’t going to be better, they should just add more colors and make it a little bigger.

“This is the worst shit they could come up with.”

Why such a change?

You may have forgotten, but at the beginning of the year, Riot Games announced a major update to the Champion Mastery system, aimed at making it more satisfying for players.. The maximum mastery cap will be removed, this means you will still be able to level up. From now on, you will always need the same mastery score to level up. A new mechanic will replace the S rank token system. These are “symbols of mastery”, which will represent feats unique to each champion.

So players will have more accessible levels, and that’s why Riot Games has overhauled the visuals (in addition to adding a few). If the first visuals released earlier in the year didn’t get players excited enough, they obviously weren’t ready for the in-game rendering. This new system is planned for this summer, so Riot Games can still make changes. Whether the developers will listen to the community’s negative feedback remains to be seen.