Longoria (still) has two names after Gassett in mind

While he accomplished the feat of restarting the Olympique de Marseille in a few weeks, Olympian coach Jean-Louis Gasset still doesn’t plan to extend the Olympian venture beyond his 100-day mission. Marseille leaders still have two names in mind to succeed him.

l’Olympic Marseille Since the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset, he has had five consecutive wins. The Olympian coach is also well on his way to qualify for the quarterfinals. Europa League After a 4-0 success against Villarreal in the first leg. With such success, will OM leaders change their minds and offer him a new contract, especially in the event of European qualification at the end of the season? Nothing is less certain. Indeed, according to information from the newspaper l’Equipe, Jean-Louis Gasset and Ghislaine Printant are currently not planning to continue their mission, a vision shared by the leaders.

Sports Daily also suggests that Olympian staff continues to study names for next season. Christophe Gaultier And Paulo Fonseca Always targeted.

If it gets there, what else are you going to see?

“But to answer the question of the extension of the gazette, we have to waitadmits the former midfielder on his show RMC. It is true that Jean-Louis Gasset himself has a 100-day mission. If he manages to achieve the feat (…) if he qualifies for OM in the Champions League, I don’t know how you can take him out. I had doubts about the candidate. Simply because if you look at Jean-Louis Gasset’s experience as a No. 1, he didn’t live up to a big club like Olympique de Marseille. Now, if he undertakes this mission… and I’m surprised at first, but that means the wedding is going perfectly. If it gets there, what else are you going to see? »announced Jérôme Rothen at RMC

