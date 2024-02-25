Liverpool won the League Cup against Chelsea after an extraordinary final
Let’s just say, the final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley offered an extraordinary spectacle, a frantic intensity, where chances followed each other in frenzy without scoring. This scenario, which was already won by the Reds in a landslide during the League Cup (0-0, 11-10 tab) and FA Cup (0-0, 6-5 tab) finals in 2022, was repeated. Almost identically this Sunday afternoon.
But as we headed into a new penalty shootout, Virgil van Dijk pounced on a corner taken by Kostas Tsimikas and scored with a header (1-0, 118th) to offer Jurgen Klopp a new League Cup, which is still can hope His last season at Liverpool ended with an unlikely quadruple (the Reds are still in the running to win the FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League).
Two posts, two goals denied
Before this late goal, both teams went to blows to be carried by 88,868 enthusiastic spectators, from whom the Liverpooldians roared all devils from the first half of extra time. In a surprising mirror effect, Liverpool and Chelsea each cashed in with headers from Cody Gakpo (40th) and recoveries from Conor Gallagher (76th) respectively, and Virgil van Dijk’s goals were disallowed after VAR intervened. 60th) and Raheem Sterling (32nd) think they have scored.
But most of all, during this final, in which a total of 43 shots were sent, both teams created a surprising number of dangerous situations, but for Liverpool goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher (20th, 90+2nd, 111th), and Djordje Petrovic (58th, 94th, 116th), for Chelsea, turned in a brilliant save.
Desassi and Gusto are in trouble at the start of the match
The match was also marked, especially in the first period, by intense pressure on both sides, which resulted in several errors by Chelsea’s French defenders, Axel Desassi (14th, 16th, 40th) and Malo Gusto (3rd, 20th, 42nd). After that these two were more prominent.
In the end, Liverpool’s success seems deserved, especially because the Reds, while they were deprived of a significant number of executives for this final (Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez…), gradually raised their level. drama 18 years old). So this passionate young man contributed to the fact that Liverpool won their tenth League Cup this Sunday, which is apparently a record.
(TagsToTranslate)Pierre-Etienne Minonzio