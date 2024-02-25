Liverpool won the League Cup against Chelsea after an extraordinary final

Two posts, two goals denied

Before this late goal, both teams went to blows to be carried by 88,868 enthusiastic spectators, from whom the Liverpooldians roared all devils from the first half of extra time. In a surprising mirror effect, Liverpool and Chelsea each cashed in with headers from Cody Gakpo (40th) and recoveries from Conor Gallagher (76th) respectively, and Virgil van Dijk’s goals were disallowed after VAR intervened. 60th) and Raheem Sterling (32nd) think they have scored.