PSG: Special jersey for Paris at the Velodrome!

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Who says extraordinary match says special preparations… This Sunday, PSG will take to the OM pitch to face the Marseille club in a traditional classic. And as is now often the case during major exhibitions between French clubs, special jerseys are drawn. The capital club therefore announced this Friday that the Paris players will wear a special jersey in collaboration with American brand Born X Raised, which includes a crowd-specific typography for the jersey.

Win tickets for the PSG – Rennes Coupe de France semi-final!

PSG press release

“Two days before the great classic against Olympique de Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain unveiled a capsule collection with Born x Raised, the brand founded in 2013 by iconic Los Angeles fashion designer, the late Spanto. , featuring the iconic typography of Born x Raised on its back, Which the red and blue players will wear proudly on the pitch of the Stade Velodrome.”

Two days before the great classic against Olympique de Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain unveiled a capsule collection with Born x Raised ⤵️ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 29, 2024