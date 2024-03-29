Sports

PSG: Special jersey for Paris at the Velodrome!

Who says extraordinary match says special preparations… This Sunday, PSG will take to the OM pitch to face the Marseille club in a traditional classic. And as is now often the case during major exhibitions between French clubs, special jerseys are drawn. The capital club therefore announced this Friday that the Paris players will wear a special jersey in collaboration with American brand Born X Raised, which includes a crowd-specific typography for the jersey.

PSG press release

“Two days before the great classic against Olympique de Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain unveiled a capsule collection with Born x Raised, the brand founded in 2013 by iconic Los Angeles fashion designer, the late Spanto. , featuring the iconic typography of Born x Raised on its back, Which the red and blue players will wear proudly on the pitch of the Stade Velodrome.”

In sum

PSG have just announced that they will wear the original jersey for their trip to OM this Sunday. Moody Club unveiled a tunic that will be worn, the result of a collaboration with the American brand.

