New XXL twist for Mbappé’s presence at the Olympics?

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

In recent hours, the prospect of Kylian Mbappé competing at the Olympic Games has been put on the backburner as Real Madrid warned the French Football Federation that it would not release its players in anticipation of the event. This certainly applies to the Bondi native as well, even if the latter is yet to officially sign with Merengue. According to information from Le Parisien, an email that has not dampened the enthusiasm of the FFF, which intends to try until the end.

FFF and Henry don’t give up!

Thierry Henry will not be disappointed and should also try to convince the White House to let go of his attacker by staying in touch with the 2018 world champion’s team. A huge mission awaits “TT”, who will visit many clubs. To showcase a highly competitive team in Paris. His aim will still be to count on the Mbappé-Griezmann-Giroud trio in July but he has backup plans. The trend at the moment will always be to see the Blues captain skip the Olympics, not wanting to compete too much while dreaming of winning the Euros and he will have expected in Madrid upon his arrival.

PSG or the French team’s premature elimination in the Champions League or the Euros could change his plans while developing under Thierry Henry’s orders would give him a break. But for that, Real will need to be convinced even if they don’t go into “arm wrestling” apparently. can continue.