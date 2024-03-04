In Iran, a surprise victory for conservatives after an unprecedented absence in legislative elections

Iran’s ruling conservatives won a surprise parliamentary election on Friday, marked by a landslide unprecedented since the Islamic Republic’s inception in 1979. Four days after the election, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Monday 4 March that “25 million” Iranians, or “41%” Out of 61 million voters, went to polling stations. This figure is lower than the 42.57% of the previous assembly elections in 2020 which were disrupted by the Kovid-19 crisis.

Against a background of calls for abstinence following the disqualification of numerous moderate or reform candidates before the elections, participation in legislative elections was thus the lowest since the 1979 revolution. The elections were considered a test for power, as they were the first since the massive protest movement that rocked the country in September 2022, following the death of young Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for not following the strict Iranian dress code.

Home Minister Ahmad Wahidi welcomed him on Monday“Despite the powerful and unprecedented propaganda of the enemies and the use of all means to dissuade the people from voting, and despite economic problems, the people showed a magnificent mobilization”. He blamed the forces “Nefarious including intelligence services and terrorist groups” Tried to “undermines security” elections, without success. He did not give details about this “enemies”, but the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blamed the United States, Israel and several European countries. Washington decided on Thursday that these elections were not held “Free” Neither “reasonable”.

“Meaningless Election”

The main coalition of reform parties, the Reform Front, announced its refusal to participate “Meaningless Election” After disqualifying many of its candidates before the polls. Because of this boycott, the next parliament will be largely under the control of various conservative and ultraconservative groups that support the government of President Ibrahim Raisi, elected in 2021.

The composition of the parliament will be known only after the second round, which will be held in April or May for 45 of the 290 seats, for which candidates did not receive enough votes.

According to a media analysis of the current various lists, about 200 of the 245 deputies already elected can be linked to this. “Principalists”A name that brings together all the tendencies of the conservative camp, to the most extreme.

The latter, in favor of a hard line regarding the Islamic Republic’s values, such as mandating the wearing of the veil, advocates firmness towards Western countries. Those responsible for these trends have been wise, and no one has declared victory. Some of them were re-elected with difficulty, such as the outgoing President of Parliament Mohamed Bagher Kalibaf, who could be challenged for the presidency of the Assembly.

According to moderate newspaper estimates, the number of reformist or centrist deputies should be between 40 and 45. Across the country, 11 out of 245 women were elected, while 16 currently sit in parliament.

The Iranians were also called on to renew the 88 members of the Assembly of Experts responsible for appointing the Supreme Leader. Composed of 88 clerics, the assembly will be dominated by conservative, moderate candidates such as former President Hassan Rouhani who have been disqualified.

A renewed meeting of experts may be convened to play a leading role in the process of appointing a new supreme leader in the event of the disappearance of 84-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

