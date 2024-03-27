TERCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP TERCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP The submarine, inaugurated by Macron and Lula, hides a massive “technology transfer program” (photo of the Humaita S-41 Riachuelo class submarine, similar to the Tonelero, launched in Brazil in January 2024)

Submarine – Teamwork for a much older child. Visiting Brazil, Emmanuel Macron will participate in another ceremony this Wednesday, March 27. He will inaugurate it along with Brazilian President Lula ToneleroFrench designed Scorpin submarine.

The machine that gave its name to the 1851 naval battle of Tonelero won by Brazil against rival Argentina, It is the third of four conventionally operated Scorpenes built as part of a partnership between the two countries. Before that, there wasHumaitawas launched last January, and the RiachueloIn service from September 2022. Last, theAngosturaTo be launched in 2025.

We are talking here about buildings weighing 1,870 tons and 71 meters long with diesel-electric propulsion, which can fire heavy F21 torpedoes or Exocet anti-ship missiles. The latter is also acquired from the French defense industry.

rescue” Blue Amazon »

The ceremony presided over by the two heads of state this Wednesday at the Itaguí shipyard, south of Rio de Janeiro, is a natural continuation of the signing of an already massive agreement in December 2008 by Nicolas Sarkozy and… Lula. This is an unprecedented strategic partnership between Paris and Brasilia that will lead to Brazil building its first nuclear-powered submarine.

With its 8,500 kilometers of coastline, the country wants to ensure its security as it calls it“Blue Amazon”A large exclusive economic zone through which more than 95% of its foreign trade passes and about 95% of its oil is extracted.

An agreement between Lula and Sarkozy in 2008 provided for a 6.7 billion euro contract to develop Brazil’s submarine capabilities and industry. Called Prosub, the program is offered by French industrialist Naval Group “The most comprehensive technology transfer program ever undertaken”.

So the first part was supplied for construction in Brazil by ICN – a joint venture between the Brazilian company Novonor and Naval Group – of four Scorpin submarines. Naval Group has already sold to Chile, India and Malaysia. Brazilian engineers and technicians were trained in Cherbourg, while the Naval Group provided plans, specific equipment and technical support.

Ludovic Marin / AFP Ludovic Marin / AFP The submarine, inaugurated by Macron and Lula, hides a massive “technology transfer program” (Photo by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Emmanuel Macron on March 26, 2024)

The second part of the partnership was aimed at building a new naval base and submarine construction yard in Itagua. It was inaugurated in 2018. Additionally, the agreement provides for the sale of 50 Caracal helicopters, which will be assembled in Brazil.

An even bigger nuclear submarine is in the pipeline

Finally, the third part, the most ambitious, should therefore allow Brazil to design and build its first nuclear attack submarine, the Álvaro Alberto, which would make it the first country after the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to have one. This one will be more impressive: 100 meters long and 7,000 tons.

Naval Group provides technical support for the design of the building, except for its nuclear part, the boiler room is designed by Brazilians. The project is being delayed mainly due to budgetary difficulties, and the submarine is now planned for 2036-2037, according to the Brazilian Navy.

folder ” Sensitive » Assistance from France on nuclear energy

Brasilia wants to persuade Paris to increase its technology transfer to help integrate reactors into submarines and sell it equipment related to nuclear propulsion (turbines, generators).

“Possibility of France’s cooperation with us including nuclear power, nuclear fuel”According to the European head of Brazilian diplomacy, María Luisa Escorel de Moraes, who recognizes that “Strategic, sensitive, delicate matter”.

In a report in July, French senators published “ Problems » linked to non-proliferation obligations in the event of further cooperation with Brazil; However, they called “Study all possibilities, should the Aukus contract result in the delivery of nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to Australia”.

See also on The HuffPost: