LIVE – War in Ukraine: Kiev accuses Russia of executing eight prisoners of war

While this morning, Ukraine accused Russia of executing two prisoners of war, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office announced this evening that it has opened two investigations into the alleged execution of a total of eight prisoners of war by Russian troops. “The shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdivka and Vesele: investigation has begun,” the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram.

The first investigation concerns “the circumstances of the death of a group of Ukrainian soldiers captured while leaving the Zenit position on the southern border of Avdivka,” according to the details of the zone’s Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Likhovy. The Ukrainian military announced the day before that the soldiers had been captured during their withdrawal from Avdivka, without providing details.

Ukrainian ground forces, for their part, accused Russian soldiers of shooting to death two prisoners of war in another area of ​​eastern Ukraine. In a video released by the ground forces, the authenticity of which we could not immediately verify, a soldier is filmed firing at point blank range at two soldiers who are in the same trench as him and who offer no resistance. to him