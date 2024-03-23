The United States warned Russia of the threat of an attack against a “large gathering”.

The White House claimed to have warned Russia in March of the threat of an attack targeting “large gatherings” in Moscow.

The United States warned Russia in March against a terrorist attack likely to target “large gatherings” in Moscow, the White House said on Friday March 22, hours after an attack at a concert hall near the capital killed more than 60 people.

“Earlier this month, the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow, possibly targeting large gatherings, including concerts, and Washington shared this information with Russian authorities,” said Adrian Watson, a US National Security Council spokesman.

According to Adrienne Watson, President Joe Biden’s administration has implemented a long-standing “duty to warn” policy, under which the United States notifies target countries when it receives intelligence about specific threats of kidnapping or assassinations.

The American embassy in Russia, for its part, warned its citizens two weeks ago that it is “closely monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts.”