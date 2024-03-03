In Israel, thousands of demonstrators demand early elections

On Saturday evening in Jerusalem, thousands of demonstrators concluded a four-day march that began near the Gaza border to demand the release of hostages. At the same time, new demonstrations against the government in Tel Aviv gathered tens of thousands of people.

“Government has blood on its hands”, chants the crowd. After the justice reform was buried, civil society that was on the streets last year is resuming protests, this time to demand early elections. Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, the epicenter of the anti-Netanyahu movement, was flooded on the evening of Saturday March 2 under a sea of ​​Israeli flags and thousands of demonstrators.

Ilana, 54, has been protesting against the Netanyahu government for more than a year. “I have no faith in this government, no faith in the Prime MinisterShe said that. I think he doesn’t take decisions for the good of the country but only for his personal needs.” From all indications, one demand: early elections. With the fighting in Gaza continuing, it seems even more important for these demonstrators to return to the polls. They believe that the government is not capable of managing this war. “The damage is terrible, there are still hostages being held in Gaza, they have not negotiated an agreement. Enough is enough,” Fragments of Iran.

Peace and future

130 Israeli hostages are still being held in Gaza and the toll in the Palestinian enclave continues to rise. Unlike the Israeli right which defends continuing to fight to achieve what it calls “Total Victory”Here calls for negotiations and a ceasefire are increasingly insistent. “Children in Israel and Gaza are growing up in fear and anxiety, and with the feeling of having no future, Blames Romy. We need a responsible and credible government in Israel.”.

“We need a government that seeks to find a long-term solution, aimed at a peace agreement to provide a better future for the entire region, for generations to come.” Romi, an anti-Israelite at franceinfo

A large police force was deployed on Saturday evening. However, the mob managed to block the main roads of the city. She was evacuated but plans to return next Saturday. “We’ll stay there until he hears us, Ilana says. Until some brave people in the coalition decided to topple the government and set a new date for elections. Elections must be held by the end of October 2026. A nickname for the movement “Anti-BB” Intends to continue demonstrations until early voting.