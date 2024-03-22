Entertainment

Josh Allen’s teammate says NFL star is ‘in love’ with Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen

A teammate declares…

QB is ‘in love’ with Hailee Steinfeld!!!

3/12/2024 10:44 AM PT

Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld Now apparently pretty serious … the NFL star’s closest ally just said he believes the quarterback is “in love” with the actress.

Faced with buffalo bills Dion Dawkins When it appeared, it broke everything Kay AdamsAbove and AdamsShow on Tuesday with ” Taylor Lewan.

The 29-year-old offensive lineman — who is good friends with Allen — was talking about how the signal-caller Famously split his pants It led to a now-viral moment last week in Paris … when he alluded to the QB’s obsession with Steinfeld.

Dawkins explained that because he thought Josh Steinfeld was too smitten, he was willing to try on new clothes… which resulted in a pants failure.

Then, he dropped the L-word into the conversation.

“You know your quarterback, man,” Dawkins said. “And I know Josh, and I know that Josh is not a product of his environment, but, you know, Josh is in love.”

“Josh is in love,” Dawkins continued. “So, if his girl is shopping and she’s like, ‘Joshi, try this!’ Josh would say, ‘Okay. I’ll try this!'”

Levan’s eyes got pretty big when “love” was thrown around … but he didn’t seem convinced that Dawkins was exaggerating.

After all, Allen and Steinfeld have been dating for about a year — and while they’ve mostly stayed out of the public eye, they seem to be spending a lot of time together. In fact, Steinfeld was Seen traveling to LA to watch Allen play against the Chargers this past December, before she returned to Buffalo to spend the holidays with him.

Neither has publicly commented on the other much — if at all — but it sure seems that behind closed doors, the real-deal romance is bruin’.




