List of GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, PS3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Cheat codes are the Grand Theft Auto feature that many players can’t live without! Find all GTA V cheatcodes to use on PS5, PS4, PS3 Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

GTA and cheat codes have a legendary romance. Over the years, “secret” codes have been at your disposal, and by doing key combinations, you get super-powerful bonuses to spice up your adventure.

As expected, GTA 5 continues this tradition by offering numerous cheat codes to transform your game.

You have two methods to activate these codes: enter a secret key combination during gameplay or dial a specific number via the in-game phone. The latter option is especially useful for players who use a keyboard and mouse on a PC.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

However, be careful: using the cheat code immediately deactivates the trophy on your console for this game. Before you start using these tips, remember to save your progress.

summary

GTA 5 Codes on PlayStation (PS3, PS4 and PS5)

To activate cheat codes in GTA 5 on PS3, PS4 or PS5 consoles, simply enter the corresponding key combination to trigger the desired effect.

There is no need to navigate to a specific menu to redeem codes, as they are accessible anytime and anywhere in the game. Although keystrokes can be complex, it is recommended that you enter them accurately to prevent any errors.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

With practice, you’ll be able to memorize your favorite cheat codes quickly.

Arming Codes

*For slow speed target, three levels are available. Proceed to level 2, then enter the code again to level 3. Enter it a fourth time to disable the slow-motion target.

Police search index

Vehicle Code

Change the weather

* The weather will change in the following order: very sunny, clear, cloudy, polluted, cloudy, rainy, stormy, sunny, snowy.

character codes

Various

*For passive play, three levels are available. Proceed to level 2, then level 3 by entering the code again. Enter it a fourth time to deactivate the game.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

GTA 5 Codes on Xbox (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

Whether you have Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, the process to activate cheat codes for GTA 5 remains the same. Just refer to the tables below and follow the appropriate key combination to achieve the desired effect.

Sign up for free at Dexerto and receive: See fewer ads|Dark mode|Gaming, TV & Movie & Tech Deals

There is no need to go to a specific location or access a specific menu to do this; You can enter these codes anywhere and anytime.

Arming Codes

*For slow speed target, three levels are available. Proceed to level 2, then enter the code again to level 3. Enter it a fourth time to disable the slow-motion target.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Police search index

Vehicle Code

Change the weather

* The weather will change in the following order: very sunny, clear, cloudy, polluted, cloudy, rainy, stormy, sunny, snowy.

character codes

Various

*For passive play, three levels are available. Proceed to level 2, then level 3 by entering the code again. Enter it a fourth time to deactivate the game.

GTA 5 Codes on PC – Phone and Text Codes)

If you play GTA 5 with keyboard and mouse there are two ways to activate the code.

The first technique involves using your phone to enter a numeric code. To do this, unlock the phone using the UP key on the D-pad. Then, press space, type the numeric code and confirm by pressing space again.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Another method is to open the special menu by pressing the ² key on the top left of your keyboard (below the Esc key). You can then directly type the codes in letters, specifying the text code column in the tables below.

Arming Codes

*For slow speed target, three levels are available. Proceed to level 2, then enter the code again to level 3. Enter it a fourth time to disable the slow-motion target.

Police search index

Vehicle codes

Change the weather

* The weather will change in the following order: very sunny, clear, cloudy, polluted, cloudy, rainy, stormy, sunny, snowy.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

character codes

Various

*For passive play, three levels are available. Proceed to level 2, then level 3 by entering the code again. Enter it a fourth time to deactivate the game.

Here are all the codes for GTA 5! With these tools at your disposal, get ready for more crazy and fun gaming sessions! For more Grand Theft Auto tutorials, browse our selection below:

Make Money Fast in GTA Online | How to play GTA RP | Crossplay on GTA Online | The fastest cars and motorcycles