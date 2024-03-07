Roblox Anime Dimension Codes | Gems and Boosts | March 2024
From gems to boosting pets, it’s possible to collect different rewards every month for Anime Dimensions on Roblox. Here are the various codes available for the month of March 2024.
Anime Dimensions is a fighting game on Roblox that allows players to battle with the superpowers of the most iconic anime heroes. Codes are offered every month to encourage all brave people who choose to join the fight against the Titans.
The various bonuses available thanks to these codes allow players to boost their stats to wreak havoc in future battles.
Anime Dimension Codes to use on Roblox – March 2024
Here are all the codes currently active in Anime Dimensions:
- Armor – Free rewards
- F1RU8I2T – x100 gems, x100 raid tokens and all boosts
- 1CU8RSE5 – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens, all boosts
- A1Q8U6A – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, all boosts
- 1PA8ST4A – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens, all boosts
- 18FAM7 – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, all boosts
- W1OLF8MAN3 – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens, all boosts
Expired codes
- S1HA8DO0W – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts for 30 minutes
- 1SPE7ED9 – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts for 30 minutes
- HE1AT8WAVE1 – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts
- Curse – 200 gems, 100 raid tokens and 20 minutes of all boosts
- GIFT2023 – x500 gems, x500 raid tokens and all boosts for 60 minutes
- DOMI1N7A7TOR – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts for 30 minutes
- D1AIM78YO – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts for 30 minutes
- Heaven – Free Rewards
- Devil – Free Rewards
- Billions – Free Rewards
- N17OJO3 – x100 Gems and Free Boosts
- MAT1SU7R2I – x100 Gems and Free Boosts
- STAR – x300 gems and all boosts
- 1BAK7UBR10 – 20 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts
- C17OSMIC0 – x100 Gems and Free Boosts
- MAGICA – x300 Gems and Free Boosts
- A166KANE – x100 gems and all boosts
- 1TOR65RO – x100 gems and all boosts
- U16TA4 – x100 Gems and Free Boosts
- ESPER163 – 20 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts
- 2 YEARS – x1,600 Gems, 800 Raid Tokens and all Boosts
- KU16NAI9 – x100 gems and all boosts
- CR1IMS6O8N – x100 gems and all boosts
- S1CARL67ET – x100 gems and all boosts
- SA1G5E1 – x300 Gems and Free Boosts
- C1URS52ED – x100 gems and all boosts
- 1S5LAYER5 – 30 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts
- 1WA5TE6R – x100 gems and all boosts
- WANO – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts
- 1TO57NJURO – x100 gems and all boosts
- 15VI9O – x100 Gems and Free Boosts
- So – x300 Gems and Free Boosts
- YOR60 – x300 Gems and Free Boosts
- 16RE1D – 20 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts
- MIST – x300 Gems and Free Boosts
- Ultra – 30 minutes of x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts
- 1J4I4N – 30 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts
- PO1CHIT42 – 30 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts
- MU1G4E1TSU – x100 gems and all boosts
- 1N40OMI – x100 gems and all boosts
- RED139 – x100 gems and all boosts
- 1CHA4INS3AW – 30 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts
- Bankai – x300 Gems and Free Boosts
- World – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts
- 1Y5ZENS3 – x100 gems and all boosts
- SUN – x300 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts
- Chainsaw – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts
- 1CY3BO2RG – x100 gems and all boosts
- AK1U3MA4 – x100 gems and all boosts
- Halloween – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts
- TOB1U35 – x100 gems and all boosts
- B1EA3S6T – x100 gems and all boosts
- 1OB38I – x100 gems and all boosts
- 13SH7RINE – x100 gems and all boosts
- 700M – x700 gems and all boosts
- CHAINSAW2 – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts
- BA131KUBRO – x100 gems and all boosts
- M1OC3H0I – x100 gems and all boosts
- MO1NA2RC9H – x100 gems and all boosts
- Red – x100 gems and all boosts
- 600MVISITS – x600 gems and all boosts
- ALTER123 – x100 gems and all boosts
- C1HU1U5NI – x100 gems and all boosts
- ITABO120RI – x100 gems and all boosts
- Sound – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts
- 11BESTB8OY – x100 gems and all boosts
- H11ANA9 – x100 gems and all boosts
- 1NIL1IN6 – x100 gems and all boosts
- C1HU1U5NI – x100 gems and all boosts
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE – x200 gems and all boosts
- PRI11EST4ESS – x100 gems and all boosts
- TYFOR1MILLION – x300 gems, 300 raid tokens and all boosts
- MIL2MIKA – x100 gems and all boosts
- GEAR5 – x100 gems and all boosts
- ONIMIL4 – x100 gems and all boosts
- 970COMBAT – x100 gems and all boosts
- 20KMORETOAMIL – x100 gems and all boosts
- ESDEAF960 – x100 gems and all boosts
- MIL1ALIS – x100 gems and all boosts
- KONNOMIL3 – x100 gems, 100 tokens and all boosts
- 500MILLIONV – x500 gems and all boosts
- Slime – x100 gems, 100 tokens and all boosts
- 10KMORETOAMILLION – x300 Gems
- 950SUNG – x100 gems and all boosts
- 940NOJO – x100 gems and all boosts
- 093000 – x100 gems and all boosts
- PETS – Free pets
- Note Shortcode – x100 gems and all boosts
- 88880K – x100 gems and all boosts
- 92000 – x100 gems and all boosts
- 100KTOAMIL – x200 gems and all boosts
- Shortcode – x100 gems and all boosts
- 840K840 – x250 gems and all boosts
- HALF850K – x200 gems and all boosts
- 890kcode – gems and boosts
- WHOCARES810K – x50 gems and all boosts
- TOOMANICODES – x50 gems and all boosts
- TITAN – x100 gems and all boosts
- 800KTHANKS – x250 gems and all boosts
- 790ABCDEF – x50 gems and all boosts
- 7809 – x100 gems and all boosts
- 770LUCKY – x100 gems and all boosts
- 76054321 – x100 gems and all boosts
- PETS2 – Free pets
- 750POGGER – x50 gems and all boosts
- 400MV – x400 gems and boosts
- 740LUL – x40 gems and all boosts
- 730KEK – x50 gems and all boosts
- SEVENHUNDREDYEET – x250 gems and all boosts
- 720 – x15 gems and all boosts
- 12345670 – x50 gems and all boosts
- 680BOOSTO – x50 gems and all boosts
- Content Removed – x15 gems and all boosts
- 660SPOOK – x50 gems and all boosts
- 650KNOICE – x150 gems and all boosts
- 620KSomehow – x25 gems and all boosts
- 300MVISITS – x300 gems and all boosts
- 550K5555 – x100 gems and all boosts
- 560K789 – x50 gems and all boosts
- 5ITS8FREE0 – x50 gems and all boosts
- 610KFTW – x50 gems and all boosts
- 630KNICE – x50 gems and all boosts
- ALL590BOOSTS – x50 gems and all boosts
- AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED – x250 gems and all boosts
- Christmas Update – x120 Gems and 120 Raid Tokens
- REW570ARD – x25 gems and all boosts
- SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE – x50 gems and all boosts
- Update16 – All Boosts
- Update17 – Gems and Boosts
- XMASGIFT – x250 gems, 250 raid tokens and all boosts
To activate the code on Roblox, here is the process to follow:
- Visit the official Roblox website
- Log in with your credentials
- Enter your code in the “Enter your code” field on the right side of the screen
- Press Enter: You’ve Got Your Free Item!
Once you have completed these various steps, simply go to your inventory to use these various items.
