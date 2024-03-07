Roblox Anime Dimension Codes | Gems and Boosts | March 2024

From gems to boosting pets, it’s possible to collect different rewards every month for Anime Dimensions on Roblox. Here are the various codes available for the month of March 2024.

Anime Dimensions is a fighting game on Roblox that allows players to battle with the superpowers of the most iconic anime heroes. Codes are offered every month to encourage all brave people who choose to join the fight against the Titans.

Albatross Games / Roblox In Anime Dimensions, players can play as the most popular anime heroes.

The various bonuses available thanks to these codes allow players to boost their stats to wreak havoc in future battles.

Anime Dimension Codes to use on Roblox – March 2024

Here are all the codes currently active in Anime Dimensions:

Armor – Free rewards

– Free rewards F1RU8I2T – x100 gems, x100 raid tokens and all boosts

– x100 gems, x100 raid tokens and all boosts 1CU8RSE5 – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens, all boosts

– x100 gems, x75 raid tokens, all boosts A1Q8U6A – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, all boosts

– 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, all boosts 1PA8ST4A – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens, all boosts

– x100 gems, x75 raid tokens, all boosts 18FAM7 – 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, all boosts

– 100 gems, 75 raid tokens, all boosts W1OLF8MAN3 – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens, all boosts

Expired codes

S1HA8DO0W – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts for 30 minutes

1SPE7ED9 – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts for 30 minutes

HE1AT8WAVE1 – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts

Curse – 200 gems, 100 raid tokens and 20 minutes of all boosts

GIFT2023 – x500 gems, x500 raid tokens and all boosts for 60 minutes

DOMI1N7A7TOR – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts for 30 minutes

D1AIM78YO – x100 gems, x75 raid tokens and all boosts for 30 minutes

Heaven – Free Rewards

Devil – Free Rewards

Billions – Free Rewards

N17OJO3 – x100 Gems and Free Boosts

MAT1SU7R2I – x100 Gems and Free Boosts

STAR – x300 gems and all boosts

1BAK7UBR10 – 20 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts

C17OSMIC0 – x100 Gems and Free Boosts

MAGICA – x300 Gems and Free Boosts

A166KANE – x100 gems and all boosts

1TOR65RO – x100 gems and all boosts

U16TA4 – x100 Gems and Free Boosts

ESPER163 – 20 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts

2 YEARS – x1,600 Gems, 800 Raid Tokens and all Boosts

KU16NAI9 – x100 gems and all boosts

CR1IMS6O8N – x100 gems and all boosts

S1CARL67ET – x100 gems and all boosts

SA1G5E1 – x300 Gems and Free Boosts

C1URS52ED – x100 gems and all boosts

1S5LAYER5 – 30 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts

1WA5TE6R – x100 gems and all boosts

WANO – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

1TO57NJURO – x100 gems and all boosts

15VI9O – x100 Gems and Free Boosts

So – x300 Gems and Free Boosts

YOR60 – x300 Gems and Free Boosts

16RE1D – 20 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts

MIST – x300 Gems and Free Boosts

Ultra – 30 minutes of x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

1J4I4N – 30 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts

PO1CHIT42 – 30 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts

MU1G4E1TSU – x100 gems and all boosts

1N40OMI – x100 gems and all boosts

RED139 – x100 gems and all boosts

1CHA4INS3AW – 30 minutes of x100 gems and all boosts

Bankai – x300 Gems and Free Boosts

World – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

1Y5ZENS3 – x100 gems and all boosts

SUN – x300 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

Chainsaw – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

1CY3BO2RG – x100 gems and all boosts

AK1U3MA4 – x100 gems and all boosts

Halloween – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

TOB1U35 – x100 gems and all boosts

B1EA3S6T – x100 gems and all boosts

1OB38I – x100 gems and all boosts

13SH7RINE – x100 gems and all boosts

700M – x700 gems and all boosts

CHAINSAW2 – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

BA131KUBRO – x100 gems and all boosts

M1OC3H0I – x100 gems and all boosts

MO1NA2RC9H – x100 gems and all boosts

Red – x100 gems and all boosts

600MVISITS – x600 gems and all boosts

ALTER123 – x100 gems and all boosts

C1HU1U5NI – x100 gems and all boosts

ITABO120RI – x100 gems and all boosts

Sound – x100 gems, 100 raid tokens and all boosts

11BESTB8OY – x100 gems and all boosts

H11ANA9 – x100 gems and all boosts

1NIL1IN6 – x100 gems and all boosts

C1HU1U5NI – x100 gems and all boosts

TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE – x200 gems and all boosts

PRI11EST4ESS – x100 gems and all boosts

TYFOR1MILLION – x300 gems, 300 raid tokens and all boosts

MIL2MIKA – x100 gems and all boosts

GEAR5 – x100 gems and all boosts

ONIMIL4 – x100 gems and all boosts

970COMBAT – x100 gems and all boosts

20KMORETOAMIL – x100 gems and all boosts

ESDEAF960 – x100 gems and all boosts

MIL1ALIS – x100 gems and all boosts

KONNOMIL3 – x100 gems, 100 tokens and all boosts

500MILLIONV – x500 gems and all boosts

Slime – x100 gems, 100 tokens and all boosts

10KMORETOAMILLION – x300 Gems

950SUNG – x100 gems and all boosts

940NOJO – x100 gems and all boosts

093000 – x100 gems and all boosts

PETS – Free pets

Note Shortcode – x100 gems and all boosts

88880K – x100 gems and all boosts

92000 – x100 gems and all boosts

100KTOAMIL – x200 gems and all boosts

Shortcode – x100 gems and all boosts

840K840 – x250 gems and all boosts

HALF850K – x200 gems and all boosts

890kcode – gems and boosts

WHOCARES810K – x50 gems and all boosts

TOOMANICODES – x50 gems and all boosts

TITAN – x100 gems and all boosts

800KTHANKS – x250 gems and all boosts

790ABCDEF – x50 gems and all boosts

7809 – x100 gems and all boosts

770LUCKY – x100 gems and all boosts

76054321 – x100 gems and all boosts

PETS2 – Free pets

750POGGER – x50 gems and all boosts

400MV – x400 gems and boosts

740LUL – x40 gems and all boosts

730KEK – x50 gems and all boosts

SEVENHUNDREDYEET – x250 gems and all boosts

720 – x15 gems and all boosts

12345670 – x50 gems and all boosts

680BOOSTO – x50 gems and all boosts

Content Removed – x15 gems and all boosts

660SPOOK – x50 gems and all boosts

650KNOICE – x150 gems and all boosts

620KSomehow – x25 gems and all boosts

300MVISITS – x300 gems and all boosts

550K5555 – x100 gems and all boosts

560K789 – x50 gems and all boosts

5ITS8FREE0 – x50 gems and all boosts

610KFTW – x50 gems and all boosts

630KNICE – x50 gems and all boosts

ALL590BOOSTS – x50 gems and all boosts

AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED – x250 gems and all boosts

Christmas Update – x120 Gems and 120 Raid Tokens

REW570ARD – x25 gems and all boosts

SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE – x50 gems and all boosts

Update16 – All Boosts

Update17 – Gems and Boosts

XMASGIFT – x250 gems, 250 raid tokens and all boosts

To activate the code on Roblox, here is the process to follow:

Visit the official Roblox website Log in with your credentials Enter your code in the “Enter your code” field on the right side of the screen Press Enter: You’ve Got Your Free Item!

Once you have completed these various steps, simply go to your inventory to use these various items.

There are hundreds of other Roblox games! Find the codes that will let you take full advantage of it:

