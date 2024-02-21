Emily Blunt took a closer look at her wardrobe after Stephen Colbert’s audience gasped

Highlights Emily Blunt wowed fans on Stephen Colbert’s show with a stunning charm, giving an unexpected glimpse of what lay beneath.

Since its run on The Late Show started, Stephen Colbert There are some fun and well-dressed guests. There is no other higher on that combination list Emily Blunt. Below, we take a look back at her time with Stephen Colbert, and how fans reacted to her stunning pairing. It seemed like Blunt was more than excited, giving fans an extra glimpse of what lies beneath.

We take a closer look at what happened, and another interview that featured Colbert going off-script and praising his guest’s versatile appeal.

Let’s begin.

As always, Emily Blunt shined during her interview with Stephen Colbert. Both blunt and John Krasinski Has been a regular guest of Colbert’s over the years. This particular visit, however, got off to a very unexpected start. Colbert complimented Blunt on her jacket, and it seemed the actress was more than eager to show off the entire outfit.





At the start of the interview, Blunt would give fans a quick flash of what lay beneath. She drew gasps from the audience for all the right reasons. It was clear that Blunt worked in the weight room. The moment can be seen below.

The interview featured other interesting points, such as Blunt’s take on Colbert’s quessuret. One item Blunt should really throw out among the conversation topics. She mentioned a particular jacket that had sentimental value, but wasn’t exactly eye-catching.





“A really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket,” Blunt replied, she tells Colbert. “I don’t wear it, but I wore it on John and I’s first date, and I didn’t throw it away. It’s such an awesome jacket. I sit there, and I go: ‘That’s a terrible jacket.’

“He just sent me a memo: ‘Don’t wear the jacket, and you’ll get another date.’

Blunt might not wear the jacket again, but we’re sure she looks fine in it.

Fans had a blast with the chemistry between Stephen Colbert and Emily Blunt

Credit to Stephen Colbert Youtube channel, as it does not show only minute-to-minute segments of interviews. Fans see expanded versions similar to what they see on television. With nearly 1 million views, fans had many reactions to Blunt’s interview. Among the main talking points was the obvious chemistry between Colbert and Blunt.

Some of the most liked comments read, “It’s like watching a conversation between two old friends – I love how she turns the tables and her softer side comes out, she’s so disarming as the conversation she visits. under control!”

Another fan wrote, “I could watch these two all day. Emily is so funny, charming and witty in every interview and Stephen is simply the best talk show host on TV. Love them both.”

Other fans have mentioned that Blunt could easily host her own talk show down the line, which really isn’t a bad idea.

A great interview and fans hope to see more of Blunt and Colbert in the near future.

Stephen Colbert also asked Jennifer Aniston for permission to discuss her dress

In the past, Stephen Colbert has commented on other guests’ outfits. He was in the stars Jennifer Aniston. Colbert went off script asking for permission to discuss her outfit. Aniston revealed that her look was multi-purpose.





“Before we go, can I talk about this dress? Can I point something out?” “You can do whatever you want,” Aniston replies.

“It’s stunning. There’s something about it that you rarely see in a dress.” Colbert was particularly taken aback by the cape attached to the back of the dress, which made Aniston look like a superhero. Fans appreciated the moment, and they also praised Stephen Colbert for asking permission to discuss the dress.

One fan wrote, “Thank you, Stephen Colbert, for modeling the process of getting consent. You seemed like you really took no, and asked on multiple key points. Good stuff. We need more of that in the media.”





Yet another fun interview, and a well-dressed guest featured on Stephen Colbert The Late Show.