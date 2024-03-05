Angelina Jolie pictured with her new hair color

Angelina Jolie was once again photographed in front of her New York concept store. The American superstar, 48, dabbled in her hair color, lightening it slightly. For her outing, she wore a black coat and matching ankle boots. A collective mind bag completes its look.

Mother of Maddox (age 22), Pax (age 20), Zahara (age 18), Shiloh (age 17), Knox and Vivienne (age 15) – since her marriage to Brad Pitt – all in New York’s NoHo district a few years ago. Its first store. The actress chose the walls of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former home to set up her boutique.

After the rest of this announcement

Committed to sustainable fashion, Atelier Joli will sell pieces from a variety of brands. Customers can bring in pieces they already own for adjustments or make their own using fabric scraps. They will be able to enjoy moments of relaxation in the boutique cafe run by refugee and immigrant chefs.

After the rest of this announcement

Last December 5, in an interview with “Wall Street Journal Magazine”, Angelina Jolie admitted that if she had to start her career in 2023, “(she) would not be an actress”. “When I started my career, there were not so many expectations about our private life. » At the end of December, she was seen with her daughter in front of Atelier Jolie.