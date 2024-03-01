Like the air of science fiction at the Barcelona Telephone Fair

Mobile World Congress or Mobile World Progress? The Mobile Telephony Fair, held in Barcelona from February 26 to 29, was more future-oriented this year than ever. If new smartphones, like the 14 and 14 Pro series from Xiaomi, or the Magic6 Pro from Honor, were buzzing; If the site of 5.5G network was already talked about with ten times more powerful speed and AI was on everyone’s lips, the public’s eyes were only on futuristic concepts and other prototypes that marked the aisles of the living room. 20 minutes Five of them have been identified, as there are certainly many paths to an ever more connected future.

A humanoid robot that shows emotions

Already seen in the aisles of the Consumer Show in Las Vegas in January, British firm Engineer Arts’ Ameka robot was one of the attractions at Mobile World Congress.

The Ameca humanoid robot impresses with the beauty and naturalness of its expressions. – Engineering Art

Another robot? Yes, but this is a humanoid robot, and we have to admit that we have never seen a robot with such an accomplishment. By integrating seventeen motors into the head, reproducing almost perfect human facial expressions, Ameca turns its head to look at you, blinks its eyelids, answers your questions with great confidence… and is very uncomfortable when it signals emotion. becomes Behind it, AI is there to allow it to communicate, interpret requests and interact like a human.

For the moment, Ameca (which does not yet know how to walk) will cost 80,000 pounds sterling (ie 101,000 euros for the bust and head) in its desktop version and 480,000 pounds (560,000 euros) in the full version. the whole) ! Engineered Arts envisions that in 10 to 20 years, we may encounter this type of machine in our daily lives.

A concept phone that wraps around the wrist

At the Motorola stand, an absolutely impressive display of a long-fancied device: a smartphone wrapped around the wrist. Still quite elegant and spacious, it is equipped with small batteries arranged in the back of the curved case, which gives it its flexible side.

Motorola’s flexible 6.9-inch screen smartphone prototype. -Motorola

Dubbed the Adaptive Display Concept, the smartphone prototype was functional, featuring a 6.9-inch OLED panel. But apparently it is not intended to be marketed at this time. In minimal condition: very roomy, fabric interior Reticulated A very messy, dedicated application has yet to be discovered… however, it does reflect the potential that flexible screens, now ready, could be in the near future.

PC with 100% transparent screen

A truly stunning, transparent screen PC prototype introduced by Lenovo also seems to open up a realm of possibilities.

ThinkBook PC prototype presented by Lenovo at Mobile World Congress 2024. -Lenovo

Or a laptop with a fully transparent 17.3-inch MicroLED panel. Inserted between two plates of Gorilla Glass 3 (and therefore particularly resistant), this panel allows you to see what’s behind it, to interrogate an AI conversational agent to get information about what you’re looking at through it, but Also displays all content. and applications on the PC (such as with augmented reality). Offering up to 1,000 nits of brightness and equipped with a full touchscreen keyboard, this futuristic PC currently only offers moderate display quality in HD (720p).

A badge to replace (or not!) our smartphones

The first European public release for AI pins from start-up Human, which unveiled the concept in December 2024.

A projector embedded in a human AI pin provides new interactions. – Human

The device, which attaches to clothing, is attached the cloud Using a SIM card. It is controlled by voice and thanks to AI, can answer most questions verbally. Thanks to that, it is also possible to listen to music, take photos and videos with its 13 megapixel camera, but also project information into the palm of the hand thanks to its integrated blue laser.

Undoubtedly complementary to smartphones (for example, to reduce screen time), but the first demonstrations in Barcelona show that the AI ​​pin (already marketed in the USA for $699) will not completely replace it. However, Human’s presence at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona suggests that its AI Pi will also see the light of day in Europe…

Ring attached to Check out his health

It’s not the first connected ring on the market, but it may be the one that sets the standard. Samsung has introduced its own, and will do everything to impose it. Its name: Galaxy Ring.

Future Galaxy Ring Connected Ring from Samsung. -Samsung

Eight years of R&D was required for the manufacturer to design this ring, specifically aimed at health, sports and wellness, capable of conducting an electrocardiogram and measuring the heart rate of its wearer.

Through the manufacturer’s Samsung Health app, it will be possible to be realistic Hub Staff around their health. Ring can also be used for contactless payments. Available in three shades (black, silver and gold) and nine sizes at its launch – probably in 2024 when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones are announced – the Galaxy Ring will and should have a battery life of nine days. Be compatible with all Android smartphones. Its price remains a mystery.