The “undisputed masterpiece” FF7 Rebirth on PS5 is already -21%, it’s a bestseller and we rate it 19/20!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the best PS5 game of 2024

Being very selective in our game tests, we rarely give a near perfect score of 19/20. We’re only at the beginning of 2024, and a much-anticipated title by many fans has managed to achieve this distinction. This is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which we consider to be the best game of the year currently released on PS5.

FF7 Reborn: The Hit Sequel Only on PS5!

After a long wait for fans, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has managed to prove that it is more than a simple sequel as it embodies the long-awaited return to a mythical universe, revisited with all the brilliance and brilliance of modern technology. .

Now the story takes a new turn as Cloud and his team set out to explore the lands beyond Midgar in search of unknown secrets and dangers. However, even in this new adventure, Sephiroth is still present, bringing his share of challenges and revelations to his loyal fans and newcomers to the Final Fantasy universe.

With stunning graphics, more captivating music and a captivating story, FF7 Rebirth is a true experience not to be missed this year, only on PS5.

Conclusion of our full test of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5:

Strong points A dirigiste and semi-open formula that works like a charm

An emotionally charged adventure that keeps all its promises

Gut-wrenching soundtrack with new tracks

A magnificent universe and extremely beautiful scenes

Deeper, more engaging gameplay that surpasses FF7 Remake

A fascinating sight amidst the homages and fascinating additions

Gold Saucer Drama: Spectacular!

The last two chapters are simply magnificent weak points A somewhat outdated structure in terms of research

Still some script length at times

Some issues that slightly change the immersion (texture, rough parkour, crafting resources that are poorly highlighted)

In spring 2020, there was hope: thanks to a crazy dream come true Final Fantasy 7 Remake. the same hope, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth transforms it into holiness. A gameplay of enormous efficiency is sublimated here, a rhythm well managed despite being a little clumsy, a staging that awakens a whole range of emotions in us and above all, an adventure that, even if it is overflowing with love for the original version, why shines It is and takes us as far back as 1997, if not further. with reincarnation, The final fantasy We’ve probably found the ideal formula for telling a story, while leaving us free to experience it at our own pace. As with any reincarnation, there is a before and an after, and this emerging future already promises to be a lot of fun. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth The endgame of the saga already has all the qualities to be reckoned with.

