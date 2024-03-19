Ikea transforms the face into a table lamp for less than 30 euros – Tuxboard

Ikea has put on sale a very original lamp that takes the shape of a face. It is available for less than 30 euros!

Ikea often has sales Products that suit all tastes. Indeed, it is possible to find basic or very original furniture or decorative items. Some of the firm’s articles can be quite surprising.

Ikea represents originality

Ikea designers do not hesitate to give free rein to their imagination to create amazing products. And at least we can say that this is the case with a new lamp.

The firm has decided to launch this product which is unlike any other. And for good reason, it has the shape of a human face. One thing is certain, this article will Bring a totally different touch to your home.

From the ISKÄRNA model, it’s a lamp that makes all the difference. It has a simple finish, but also details that give it the shape of a realistic human head. With delicate lines, it is an item that will appeal to the youth.

Also note that this lamp sold by Ikea is available in several colors. For example, it can be illuminated in red, white, yellow, blue or even pink. One thing is for sure, the choice at this level is vast.

With these many colors you can give your room the ambiance you want. Besides being a lamp that illuminates the atmosphere with great style, it also serves Have some accessories on hand.

A product that has it all

On this lamp sold by the Ikea brand, you can put some things like your glasses, caps, headphones, scarves and other similar accessories. So you will always have it at hand.

This lamp has a unique style. It is also made of polypropylene plastic for more durability A translucent effect that allows light to pass through.

This also prevents you from seeing the inside of the Ikea lamp. In addition, the lamp has an additional base that allows you to place it on any table or piece of furniture with a smooth surface. And get more stability.

The base is made of plastic, but this time ABS. It also has a polycarbonate plastic optical lens for added durability. her Maintenance is really very easy.

And for good reason, use a cloth soaked in a mild detergent to remove pesky stains and marks. You can also dry with a dry cloth to remove excess moisture. It’s simple.

Very popular lamp with customers

Ikea also said of its product: “Kids can choose a color or let the lamp automatically alternate between seven different colors. This product has been tested and approved for children » .

The company also clarified: “The lifetime of the light source is approximately 25,000 hours. This is equivalent A period of about 20 years If the lamp is on for 3 hours a day » .

This lamp has received a very good rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers said about this article: “The power of LED lighting perfect for evening bedroom use. Just a shame there isn’t a switch on the wire, more practical than behind the lamp head” .

“The decoration is nice. But the head is hollow which means if you put a virtual reality headset on it, it falls forward. “,” I bought it for a Christmas present. I tested it and I think it’s great! Static or color changing light, practical » .

This Ikea lamp is worth it A sum of 29.99 euros and remains available on the Ikea website or in physical stores.