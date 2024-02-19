Helldivers 2 may settle the Xbox and PlayStation console wars

Helldivers 2 had an explosive launch, throwing players into a never-ending battle for democracy. With gamers on the PS5 and PC fighting on the war front, many believe this game could end the console wars for good.

The arrival of Helldivers 2 in early February 2024 marked a wild ride for Arrowhead Game Studios. On PS5 and PC, the title managed to surpass sales targets and climb the Steam rankings, which is not an easy feat to achieve for a “little promoted” game.

The concept of a never-ending fight for freedom and democracy has worked wonders for Arrowhead despite some expected server issues.

But on the one hand, there is another infinity war in the industry, and Helldivers 2 players believe that this game can be a bridge to resolve this conflict.

Helldivers 2 players believe this game could end the “console wars”.

The console wars are battles as old as time, with gamers arguing over why one platform is better than another. What started out as a strict policy of keeping games on one platform has loosened over time as publishers continue to experiment with placing titles on other platforms.

Helldivers 2 is a perfect example of this idea as it is available on PS5 and PC. But according to many fans, Helldivers could be the solution to the console wars.

a Twitter user/X recently cried out for help, claiming that the game could end the console wars for good, provided Sony allows the Xbox to jump.

Comments immediately poured in positively in support of the idea.

A few days ago, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer made some strong comments, as he believes that Helldivers being strictly on PS5 and PC is not helping the industry.

With many Xbox games looking to make the transition to Sony, perhaps Helldivers 2 will join the mix and see a significant increase in the console wars.

