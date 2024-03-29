Lego’s strange request: It demanded that California police officers not use the heads of its figures in photos of crime suspects

Murrieta police use Lego heads to hide identity in compliance with state law (Reuters)

Police Department of Murrietain California (United States), has discontinued the practice of using images of heads Lego Following a direct request from the toy company to hide the suspect’s identity in their social media posts. The change comes in response to a state law that prohibits the release of booking photos of individuals arrested for nonviolent crimes unless special circumstances exist.

Controversy arose after the digitally edited images gained national attention, leading to Lego to intervene. “The Lego Group contacted us and respectfully asked us to refrain from using their intellectual property in our social media content, which of course we understand and will comply with,” the lieutenant said. Jeremy Durant No Murrieta Police Department.

This arrangement emphasizes finding a balance between keeping the community informed about police activities and respecting the rights of the individuals involved.

Further, subsequent legislation, AB 994, mandates the removal of these images from social media platforms 14 days after publication, unless special circumstances arise. “We have been obscuring the faces of suspects in booking photos in various ways for several years, and this practice was not unusual for us,” the department said, highlighting its commitment to both transparency and respect for privacy laws.

“We are now looking for other ways to publish content that interests and engages audiences Lego is out of the question,” Durant said, indicating ongoing adaptation to regulations and an effort to maintain an open dialogue with the community.

Faced with Lego’s request, Murrieta police have been forced to once again innovate the way they communicate on social media, ensuring legal compliance (Murrieta Police Department)

The law surrounding the release of photographs of suspects in California reflects a broader movement toward protecting individuals’ privacy and the presumption of innocence.

The friendly conversation and the department’s swift compliance with Lego’s request exemplified mutual agreement on the importance of carefully handling content shared on high-visibility platforms.