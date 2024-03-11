Colorado Bureau of Investigation finds DNA scientists tampered with data in hundreds of cases over decades

(CNN) — The forensic scientist, now a former employee of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has tampered with or omitted DNA test results in hundreds of cases, an internal affairs investigation has found, prompting a review of his work during his nearly 30-year career at the agency. done

The CBI on Friday released the findings of its investigation into Yvonne “Missy” Woods, which concluded that its handling of DNA testing data affected 652 cases between 2008 and 2023, including the release of incomplete results in some cases. According to the CBI, a review of his work from 1994 to 2008 is also underway.

“This discovery calls into question all of their work, and the CBI is in the process of reviewing all of their previous work for data manipulation to ensure the integrity of all CBI laboratory results,” the agency said. “CBI Brings in Third-Party Investigative Resources to Protect Integrity of Investigation.”

Woods, a 29-year veteran of the agency’s crime lab, was placed on administrative leave in October after the CBI learned that DNA samples tested by Woods “may have deviated from operating procedures.” The agency said. After that, he did no laboratory work and retired on November 6, the agency said.

A separate criminal investigation into Woods’ conduct is ongoing, and the CBI said it continues to work with law enforcement agencies across the state.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser declined to comment on the criminal case against Woods when contacted by CNN on Friday.

An internal CBI investigation conducted in cooperation with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation did not find that Woods had falsified DNA matches or falsified data. It revealed that Woods omitted material facts from official criminal justice records, manipulated DNA test results and violated agency policies ranging from data retention to quality control measures, the agency said.

“Public confidence in our institutions is critical to fulfilling our mission,” said CBI Director Chris Shafer. “Our actions to correct this unprecedented breach of trust will be thorough and transparent.”

His lawyer says the analyst has trained “generations” of scientists

In a statement to CNN on Friday, Woods’ attorney, Ryan Brackley, said the findings support Woods’ previous statements that he “never made or reported false incriminating DNA matches or exclusions, nor did he testify falsely at any hearing or trial. . wrongful conviction or wrongful imprisonment.”

Brackley said his client has been a “loyal and dedicated forensic scientist” during his time at the agency and has worked with and trained “generations” of prosecutors, scientists and law enforcement officers.

The agency said its forensics team found that Woods deleted and altered data that served to conceal evidence of his manipulation, as well as “his failure to address problems in the testing process.” The agency said Woods’ manipulation “appears to be the result of intentional conduct.”

The CBI also said it was conducting a “comprehensive audit” of all DNA analysts to “ensure the accuracy and integrity of its complete catalog of records.” As part of the process, the agency said it discovered a separate case in which a Weld County Sheriff’s Office analyst from the Northern Colorado Regional Forensic Laboratory may have also tampered with evidence data.

The Sheriff’s Office announced last month that it had fired the DNA analyst as a result of an internal investigation.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty told CNN in a statement that his office has identified 15 open cases and 55 closed cases in which Woods has testified.

“For the past several months, prosecutors across the state have been anxiously awaiting information because of the impact on victims, defendants and our ability to deliver justice,” Dougherty said.

The district attorney’s office did not have information on how many of its cases were affected by Woods’ conduct and stressed that it was too early to know whether any cases would need to be retried.

The attorney’s office for Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District told CNN that the CBI had notified them of 75 potentially affected cases in their jurisdiction, adding that Woods had not been used as an expert witness in any of those cases.

Woods’ flawed analysis led to a mistrial, a lawsuit claim

A week after Woods resigned from the CBI, attorney Mark Burton filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of his client, James Hunter, 64, who is currently in prison. The lawsuit names Woods as the lead scientist in his case and alleges that Hunter was prosecuted and tried based on fabricated and false evidence.

The lawsuit claims Hunter was wrongfully convicted of a 2002 robbery and sexual assault of a mother and her daughter by a masked suspect.

Woods conducted preliminary microscopic examinations of hair collected at the crime scene, which was used as evidence linking Hunter to the crime, the suit says. Charges against him were dismissed at a preliminary hearing after a separate investigation found the hair belonged to the victim, the lawsuit says.

Admitting his mistake on the exam, Woods told the court it was a “blow to his ego,” according to the lawsuit.

But 10 months after the crime, new evidence of a hair was introduced into evidence in the case and used to charge Hunter with similar crimes, according to the lawsuit.

“There is no verification or record of the collection of these hairs at the crime scene by the Crime Scene Investigation Unit,” the lawsuit states.

Hunter was ultimately convicted of the charges based on hair evidence, which Woods examined and tested, the suit says.

Last month, Woods’ attorneys filed a motion to dismiss Hunter’s complaint.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office told CNN it could not comment because of an active criminal investigation into Woods’ conduct, which involves the lab in its jurisdiction.