Where does it get the fastest this week?

If you are a citizen of Cuba and you are looking for a 5-year visa for the United States this week, February 19, it is important that you are clear about which embassies you can go to and that they will give it to you quickly. Clarification that this option is not available at the Havana headquarters. You have to go to a third country.

If you are considering traveling to the United States on a five-year (5) visa this month, there are a few details that are important to keep in mind. If you are Cuban, you should know that tourist visas (B1-B2) are not yet issued at the American Embassy in Havana. So, you have to search for another country.

In Mexico, B1-B2 visas are experiencing processing delays. Although the exact time may vary due to various factors, you can wait more than a year for an appointment. Remember to plan ahead and choose the option that best suits your needs and travel time.

“The estimated wait time to receive an interview appointment at a US Embassy or Consulate may vary weekly and is based on actual incoming workload and staffing. These are just estimates and do not guarantee appointment availability,” he points out from the American office.

Where is the fastest to get a 5-year visa to the United States?

The embassy in Guyana’s capital, Georgetown, is currently one of the best options for Cubans, who do not even need a visa to enter, according to a government tool warning of delays in processing United States visas. This nation.

The United States Embassy in Georgetown provides consular services and is the designated location for processing immigrant visa services for Cuban applicants whose cases are already scheduled there. Also, you can apply for this 5 year visa there.

Currently, it is delayed more than last January and according to the American website, it is taking only one month, 35 days to deliver a 5-year visa to the United States.

In addition to Guyana, Nicaragua is also an option. Without a doubt, these types of visas are the fastest to get these days. Due to the exemption, Cubans have free entry, and according to the same source the delay time for the result of the appointment is only 24 hours. There are more options and you can always check the above US government website to specify the wait time. Good luck!



