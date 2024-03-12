“I drink and eat minecraft”, this super famous actor is preparing for his next film and he’s not kidding

Highly anticipated by fans of the video game, the film adaptation of Minecraft is still in production. During the promotion of his latest film, an actor from the project revealed that he spent his life playing sports to prepare for the feature film.

Check out Minecraft on Amazon

He takes his role very seriously

Even if we didn’t have to wait for the success of the Super Mario movie to get there, it must be admitted that the latter would have given the cash-strapped producers some ideas. If you ever want to see the solid world of Minecraft A film adapted from the universe created by Markus “Notch” Persson is currently in production, so you may be able to do so on the big screen soon. Designed for Released in 2025That would be it, except we don’t know much about the latter yet Animation film, that the game’s producer will participate in writing the scenario and that the casting has already been chosen. Among the actors who will lend their voices to the cinematic adaptation of Minecraft, we find some very famous faces such as Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniel Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Emma Myers (Wednesday), Jennifer Coolidge (White lotus), Kate McKinnon (Barbie), Jemaine Clement (What we do in the shadows) and iconic Jack Black (Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny).

An actor has to prepare, so I’ve been drinking and eating Minecraft for a month and a half. I’m going to star in a little movie called Minecraft… I don’t want to brag but it’s a bit classy. I put myself in Steve’s shoes in the Minecraft world, I’m getting back into it because my kids loved the game and I wanted to speak the same language as Steve since I played it a few years ago. So I improved well, I learned and I really started to enjoy it. I used to build houses and dig everywhere, and now I’m doing it again and it’s great.

In full promotion for Kung Fu Panda 4, Jack Black got the chance to show that he’s far from new to the world of Minecraft. Overjoyed to be chosen to take part in the project, he admitted to our colleagues at IGN that he has played video games in the past andHe was currently actively getting back into it to prepare for his role. Unsurprisingly for anyone who knows the American actor a little, the latter has already proven on numerous occasions that he is capable of being as passionate as he is hilarious.

The comeback of the comedy star

While we haven’t seen or heard much of him on screen in a while (at least not as much as a few years ago), Looks like Jack Black is coming back with a bang to get some popularity back. As we told you a little above, he is currently in full promotion of the fourth opus of the saga Kung Fu Panda For which he has played a major role since the beginning. To many, however, the actor became known for his roles as Professor Davey Finn in the 2000s and 2010s. Rock AcademyHis own role in Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny Or of Lemuel Gulliver Gulliver’s Travels.

Since the late 2010s, however, Jack Black has been seen less on screen outside of Kung Fu Panda and newer films. Jumanji. But if you love this true comedy star, you can rest assured as the American actor is currently returning to the limelight. Apart from this, he is playing the role of Bowser in this film Super Mario Bros. And that in which he will occupy Minecraft In 2025, Jack Black will also lend his voice to Claptrap in his film adaptation. Borderlands In 2024. And if you prefer him as a musician over an actor, know that he recently released a cover …baby one more time by Britney Spears on her return to Kung Fu Panda. We let you find out thanks to the video above, fans are unlikely to be disappointed.